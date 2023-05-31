“Easy chicken fry recipe”: Easy Chicken Fry Recipe for Delicious Taste at Kalyan’s Home

Introduction

Chicken fry or ഈസി ചിക്കൻ ഫ്രൈ is a popular dish in Kerala cuisine. It is a simple yet delicious recipe that is perfect for any occasion. This dish is easy to make and can be served as an appetizer or as a side dish with rice or roti. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for making ഈസി ചിക്കൻ ഫ്രൈ and the ingredients required for it.

Ingredients

The ingredients required for making ഈസി ചിക്കൻ ഫ്രൈ are as follows:

Chicken – 500 grams

Ginger – 1 inch piece

Garlic – 5-6 cloves

Green chillies – 2-3

Curry leaves – a few

Turmeric powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Red chilli powder – 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon

Garam masala powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Oil – for frying

Method

The method for making ഈസി ചിക്കൻ ഫ്രൈ is as follows:

Clean the chicken and cut it into small pieces. Grind ginger, garlic, and green chillies to a fine paste. In a mixing bowl, add the chicken pieces, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, curry leaves, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix everything well. Marinate the chicken for at least 30 minutes. Heat oil in a pan for frying. Once the oil is hot, add the marinated chicken pieces in small batches and fry them till they turn golden brown. Remove the chicken pieces from the oil and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil. Repeat the process with the remaining chicken pieces. Serve hot with rice or roti.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ഈസി ചിക്കൻ ഫ്രൈ is a simple yet delicious dish that can be made easily at home. The ingredients required for this dish are easily available in the market, and the recipe is easy to follow. This dish can be served as an appetizer or as a side dish with rice or roti. So, next time you are looking for a quick and easy recipe, try making ഈസി ചിക്കൻ ഫ്രൈ and enjoy the delicious taste of Kerala cuisine.

