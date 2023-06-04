“Easy Chicken Recipe”: Easy and Simple Chicken Recipe

Simple and Easy Chicken Recipe

Chicken is a versatile and well-loved ingredient that can be cooked in a variety of ways. From fried chicken to chicken curry, the possibilities are endless. In this article, we will share a simple and easy chicken recipe that is perfect for a quick and delicious meal.

Ingredients

For this recipe, you will need:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). In a small bowl, mix together the garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper, and thyme. Rub the spice mixture onto the chicken breasts, making sure to cover all sides. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breasts to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, until browned. Transfer the chicken breasts to a baking dish and bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C). Remove from the oven and let the chicken rest for a few minutes before serving.

Serving Suggestions

This simple and easy chicken recipe can be served with a variety of side dishes. Some suggestions include:

Roasted vegetables, such as broccoli, carrots, or asparagus

Mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes

Rice or quinoa

Salad, with your favorite dressing

Variations

This recipe is very versatile and can be modified to suit your personal tastes. Here are a few variations to try:

Add some heat by adding a pinch of cayenne pepper to the spice mixture.

Make it a one-pan meal by adding vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots, and onions, to the baking dish with the chicken.

Make it a creamy chicken recipe by adding a sauce, such as a mushroom sauce or a garlic cream sauce.

Conclusion

This simple and easy chicken recipe is a great option for a quick and delicious meal. With just a few ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can have a flavorful and juicy chicken dinner on the table in no time. Try it tonight and see how easy it is to make a delicious chicken dish!

