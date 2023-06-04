“Easy Chicken Recipe”: Easy and Simple Chicken Recipe

Simple and Easy Chicken Recipe
Chicken is a versatile and well-loved ingredient that can be cooked in a variety of ways. From fried chicken to chicken curry, the possibilities are endless. In this article, we will share a simple and easy chicken recipe that is perfect for a quick and delicious meal.
Ingredients
For this recipe, you will need:
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).
- In a small bowl, mix together the garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper, and thyme.
- Rub the spice mixture onto the chicken breasts, making sure to cover all sides.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the chicken breasts to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, until browned.
- Transfer the chicken breasts to a baking dish and bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C).
- Remove from the oven and let the chicken rest for a few minutes before serving.
Serving Suggestions
This simple and easy chicken recipe can be served with a variety of side dishes. Some suggestions include:
- Roasted vegetables, such as broccoli, carrots, or asparagus
- Mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes
- Rice or quinoa
- Salad, with your favorite dressing
Variations
This recipe is very versatile and can be modified to suit your personal tastes. Here are a few variations to try:
- Add some heat by adding a pinch of cayenne pepper to the spice mixture.
- Make it a one-pan meal by adding vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots, and onions, to the baking dish with the chicken.
- Make it a creamy chicken recipe by adding a sauce, such as a mushroom sauce or a garlic cream sauce.
Conclusion
This simple and easy chicken recipe is a great option for a quick and delicious meal. With just a few ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can have a flavorful and juicy chicken dinner on the table in no time. Try it tonight and see how easy it is to make a delicious chicken dish!
News Source : Hyderabad Kitchen Corner.
Source Link :Chicken Recipe|Simple And Easy Chicken Recipe/