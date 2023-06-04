“Easy English structure”: 10 Simple Techniques for Creating Structure with @MrEverythingEnglish

Introduction:

Structure is the backbone of any good writing. It helps the reader to follow a logical sequence of thoughts and ideas, making the meaning clear and easy to understand. However, many students find it difficult to create a well-structured piece of writing. In this article, we will be discussing ten ways to make structure easy.

Start with an outline:

An outline is a plan that helps you to organize your thoughts and ideas before you start writing. It helps you to identify your main points and sub-points and ensures that you keep your writing focused. It also helps you to see how your ideas relate to each other, which will make your writing more coherent.

Use headings:

Headings are a great way to create structure in your writing. They help to break up your text into smaller, more manageable sections, making it easier for the reader to follow your argument. Headings also help you to stay focused and ensure that you cover all the points you want to make.

Use topic sentences:

A topic sentence is the first sentence of each paragraph that summarizes the main point of that paragraph. It helps the reader to understand what the paragraph is about and how it relates to the overall argument. Using topic sentences will also help you to stay focused and ensure that you cover all the points you want to make in each paragraph.

Use transition words:

Transition words are words or phrases that connect one idea to another. They help to create coherence and flow in your writing, making it easier for the reader to follow your argument. Some examples of transition words include “however,” “therefore,” “in addition,” and “furthermore.”

Use evidence:

Evidence is a crucial part of any argument. It helps to support your claims and make your writing more persuasive. Using evidence also helps you to create structure in your writing by ensuring that you stay focused on your main points and avoid going off on tangents.

Use examples:

Examples are a great way to illustrate your points and make your writing more engaging. They help to make your argument more concrete and relatable, which will make it easier for the reader to understand. Using examples also helps you to create structure in your writing by providing specific details that support your main points.

Use quotations:

Quotations are a powerful way to support your argument and add credibility to your writing. They allow you to use the words of experts to support your claims, which will make your writing more persuasive. Using quotations also helps you to create structure in your writing by providing specific evidence that supports your main points.

Use transitional paragraphs:

Transitional paragraphs are paragraphs that connect one section of your writing to another. They help to create coherence and flow in your writing, making it easier for the reader to follow your argument. Transitional paragraphs also help you to create structure in your writing by signaling to the reader that you are moving on to a new point or idea.

Use a conclusion:

A conclusion is a summary of your argument and the main points you have made in your writing. It helps to bring your writing to a close and leave the reader with a clear understanding of your argument. Using a conclusion also helps you to create structure in your writing by providing a clear endpoint for your argument.

Edit and revise:

Editing and revising are crucial steps in the writing process. They help you to refine your argument, clarify your ideas, and ensure that your writing is well-structured and coherent. Make sure to read through your writing carefully, checking for any errors in grammar, spelling, or punctuation. Consider asking someone else to read your writing to get a fresh perspective.

Conclusion:

Creating structure in your writing is essential for making your argument clear and easy to understand. By using these ten tips, you can make structure easy and ensure that your writing is well-organized, coherent, and persuasive. Remember to start with an outline, use headings, topic sentences, transition words, evidence, examples, quotations, transitional paragraphs, a conclusion, and edit and revise carefully. With these tools, you will be able to create well-structured and effective writing.

