“Easy Italian Pasta Recipe”: Easy Italian Pasta Recipes: The Ultimate Homemade Guide for the Best Pasta Dishes – From Sweetlana’s Kitchen

How to Make Italian Easy Pasta Recipes – THE BEST Pasta Recipe at Home

Introduction

Pasta is a staple food in Italy and around the world. It is easy to make and can be enjoyed in many different ways. There are many pasta recipes that you can try at home, but we have put together the best pasta recipe that is easy to make and tastes amazing. In this article, we will provide step-by-step instructions on how to make this Italian easy pasta recipe.

Ingredients

To make this Italian easy pasta recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

1 pound of pasta (penne, spaghetti, or your favorite pasta)

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 can of crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes (optional)

1/4 cup of fresh basil, chopped

1/4 cup of fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make this Italian easy pasta recipe:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining the pasta. While the pasta is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes until softened. Add the garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in the crushed tomatoes, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes (if using). Bring to a simmer and cook for 10-15 minutes until the sauce has thickened. Stir in the fresh basil and parsley. Add the cooked pasta to the skillet with the sauce and toss to coat. If the sauce is too thick, add some of the reserved pasta water to thin it out. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese and serve.

Variations

This Italian easy pasta recipe can be customized in many different ways. Here are some variations you can try:

Add cooked chicken, shrimp, or sausage to the sauce for a protein boost.

Use different types of pasta, such as fusilli, fettuccine, or linguine.

Add vegetables, such as zucchini, mushrooms, or bell peppers, to the sauce for extra flavor and nutrition.

Use different herbs, such as oregano, thyme, or rosemary, to customize the flavor of the sauce.

If you prefer a creamier sauce, add some heavy cream or half-and-half to the sauce.

Conclusion

This Italian easy pasta recipe is a simple yet delicious meal that can be enjoyed by the whole family. With just a few ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can make a restaurant-quality pasta dish at home. Try this recipe today and enjoy the flavors of Italy in your own kitchen.

