“Easy meal prep”: RESET YOUR SUNDAY: Clean, Shop for Groceries, and Cook a Simple $10 Dinner Recipe

Cleaning

Sunday is the perfect day to reset, and that includes cleaning your living space. Start by picking up any clutter and putting things back in their proper place. Then, dust all surfaces, including shelves, tables, and picture frames. Vacuum or sweep the floors, and mop if necessary. Don’t forget to clean the bathroom, including the toilet, sink, and shower or bathtub. Finally, change your sheets and towels to freshen up your bedroom and bathroom.

Grocery Shopping

Once your living space is clean, it’s time to head to the grocery store. Make a list of the items you need for the week, including fresh produce, meats, and pantry staples. Stick to your list to avoid overspending and impulse purchases. If possible, buy items in bulk to save money in the long run. Don’t forget to check for deals and coupons before you go, and bring reusable bags to be eco-friendly.

Easy $10 Dinner Recipe

After a busy day of cleaning and grocery shopping, the last thing you want to do is spend hours in the kitchen. Here’s an easy and delicious dinner recipe that costs less than $10 to make.

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup frozen corn

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

Salt and pepper, to taste

Shredded cheese, for topping

Tortilla chips, for serving

Instructions:

In a large skillet, cook the ground beef over medium-high heat until browned and cooked through. Drain any excess fat. Add the black beans, diced tomatoes, frozen corn, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper to the skillet. Stir to combine. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10-15 minutes, or until the mixture has thickened. Serve hot, topped with shredded cheese and with tortilla chips on the side.

This recipe is easy to customize based on your preferences. You could use ground turkey instead of beef, or add additional vegetables like bell peppers or onions. You could also add hot sauce or jalapeños for some extra spice.

Conclusion

Sunday is the perfect day to reset and prepare for the week ahead. By cleaning your living space, grocery shopping, and making an easy dinner recipe, you’ll set yourself up for success. Plus, you’ll have more time and energy to focus on work, hobbies, or spending time with loved ones.

