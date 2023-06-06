“Easy meat recipe”: Easy Meat Recipe for Daily Cooking

Simpler than You Can Imagine: A Brilliant Recipe with Meat!

If you’re looking for a delicious and easy recipe to cook daily, look no further! This recipe is not only simple, but it’s also packed with flavor. With just a few ingredients, you can create a meal that will leave your taste buds satisfied and your family asking for more.

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 can diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon basil

1 cup water

1 pound spaghetti

Grated parmesan cheese, for serving

Instructions

In a large pot or dutch oven, brown the ground beef over medium-high heat. Drain any excess fat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pot and cook until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the can of diced tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, black pepper, oregano, and basil to the pot. Stir to combine. Add 1 cup of water to the pot and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and let the sauce simmer for 20-30 minutes. While the sauce is simmering, cook the spaghetti according to the package directions. Drain the spaghetti and set it aside. Once the sauce has simmered for 20-30 minutes, taste it and adjust the seasoning as needed. If the sauce is too thick, add more water to thin it out. Add the cooked spaghetti to the pot with the sauce and toss to combine. Serve the spaghetti with grated parmesan cheese on top.

Tips

If you want to switch up the recipe, you can use ground turkey, chicken, or pork instead of beef. You can also add in your favorite vegetables, such as bell peppers, mushrooms, or zucchini, to the sauce.

If you have leftovers, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days. You can also freeze the leftovers for up to 3 months.

Conclusion

This brilliant recipe with meat is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a simple, yet delicious meal. With just a few ingredients, you can create a flavorful sauce that pairs perfectly with spaghetti. This recipe is versatile and can be customized to your liking. Give it a try and see how easy it is to create a meal that will become a family favorite!

Easy meat recipes Quick and easy meals with meat Simple meat dishes Meat recipes for busy people Meat dishes for everyday cooking

News Source : Cookrate – Meat Recipes

Source Link :Simpler than you can imagine. A brilliant recipe with meat! You will cook it daily!/