“Easy Money Documentary”: The Documentary on the Era of Easy Money

The Age of Easy Money: A Documentary Review

The documentary, The Age of Easy Money, directed by Michael Kirk, explores the consequences of the Federal Reserve’s policies that led to the financial crisis of 2008. The documentary presents a timeline of events, including the housing market bubble, the subprime mortgage crisis, and the bailouts of large financial institutions. The documentary also features interviews with academics, economists, and journalists who provide insights into the causes and effects of the financial crisis.

Introduction

The documentary begins by introducing the concept of easy money. The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, is responsible for setting interest rates and controlling the money supply. In the early 2000s, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to stimulate the economy after the dot-com bubble burst. This policy led to easy access to credit, which fueled the housing market bubble. Banks and financial institutions began to lend money to people who could not afford to buy homes, creating the subprime mortgage crisis.

The Housing Market Bubble

The documentary explains how the housing market bubble was created. Housing prices were rising, and people were willing to take on more debt to buy homes. Banks were eager to lend money to anyone who wanted to buy a home, even if they could not afford it. Wall Street banks created complex financial instruments such as mortgage-backed securities, which bundled together thousands of mortgages and sold them to investors. The demand for these securities was high, and the banks continued to lend money to people who could not afford to pay it back. The housing market bubble eventually burst, leading to the subprime mortgage crisis.

The Subprime Mortgage Crisis

The documentary explains how the subprime mortgage crisis occurred. Banks and financial institutions had lent money to people who could not afford to pay it back. When the housing market bubble burst, people began to default on their mortgages. The banks and financial institutions that held these mortgages began to experience significant losses. The value of the mortgage-backed securities they had created also decreased. This led to a liquidity crisis, where banks and financial institutions were unable to borrow money to meet their obligations. The subprime mortgage crisis was the beginning of the financial crisis that would affect the global economy.

The Bailouts

The documentary explains how the government responded to the financial crisis. The government passed the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), which provided $700 billion to bail out large financial institutions. The banks and financial institutions that had created the financial crisis were bailed out by taxpayers’ money. The documentary explores the controversy surrounding the bailouts and the consequences of bailing out large financial institutions.

The Consequences

The documentary explores the consequences of the financial crisis. The global economy was affected, and millions of people lost their jobs and homes. The documentary explains how the financial crisis led to the rise of income inequality and the mistrust of the government and financial institutions. The documentary also explores the long-term effects of the financial crisis, including the slow recovery of the economy and the lack of accountability for those responsible for the crisis.

Conclusion

The documentary, The Age of Easy Money, provides a comprehensive overview of the financial crisis of 2008. It explores the causes and effects of the crisis and raises important questions about the role of the Federal Reserve and the government in regulating the financial sector. The documentary also highlights the need for accountability and reform in the financial sector to prevent future crises. Overall, the documentary is a must-watch for anyone interested in understanding the financial crisis of 2008 and its impact on the global economy.

Source Link :Age of Easy Money (full documentary)/

Economic History Financial Crisis Wealth Inequality Economic Policy Consumerism