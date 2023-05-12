Easy Mothers Day Crafts For Toddlers : 10 Simple and Adorable Mother’s Day Crafts for Toddlers

10 Easy and Adorable Mother’s Day Crafts for Toddlers

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to show your love and appreciation for the most important woman in your life than with a handmade gift from your little one? Toddlers are full of creativity and energy, and they love to get their hands dirty. So, why not channel that energy into some fun and easy Mother’s Day crafts that are sure to put a smile on Mom’s face? Here are 10 simple and adorable Mother’s Day crafts for toddlers that are sure to be a hit!

Handprint Flower Pot

Materials:

– Small terra cotta pot

– Acrylic paint

– Paintbrush

– Green pipe cleaners

– Hot glue gun

– Soil and flower seeds

Instructions:

1. Help your toddler paint the outside of the terra cotta pot with their favorite color of acrylic paint.

2. Once the paint has dried, have your toddler make a handprint on the pot with a different color of paint.

3. Use the hot glue gun to attach green pipe cleaners to the back of the pot to create stems for the handprint flowers.

4. Fill the pot with soil and plant some flower seeds.

5. Voila! A beautiful and personalized flower pot that Mom can enjoy all spring and summer long.

Handprint Mother’s Day Card

Materials:

– Cardstock paper

– Acrylic paint

– Paintbrush

– Markers

Instructions:

1. Fold the cardstock paper in half to create a card.

2. Help your toddler paint their hand with their favorite color of acrylic paint.

3. Have your toddler make a handprint on the front of the card.

4. Once the paint has dried, use markers to write a sweet Mother’s Day message inside the card.

5. This simple and adorable card is sure to make Mom’s heart melt.

Paper Plate Flower Crown

Materials:

– Paper plates

– Acrylic paint

– Paintbrush

– Scissors

– Green construction paper

– Glue

Instructions:

1. Cut the center out of the paper plate to create a ring.

2. Help your toddler paint the ring with their favorite color of acrylic paint.

3. Cut flower petals out of the remaining paper plate scraps.

4. Glue the flower petals onto the ring.

5. Cut leaves out of green construction paper and glue them onto the flowers.

6. Once the glue has dried, measure the ring around your toddler’s head and cut it to size.

7. Glue the ends of the ring together to create a crown.

8. Your toddler will love wearing this adorable flower crown, and Mom will love the sweet gesture.

Handprint Butterfly

Materials:

– White construction paper

– Acrylic paint

– Paintbrush

– Scissors

– Pipe cleaners

– Googly eyes

– Glue

Instructions:

1. Help your toddler paint their hand with their favorite color of acrylic paint.

2. Have your toddler make a handprint on the white construction paper.

3. Cut the handprint out and fold it in half to create the butterfly wings.

4. Use pipe cleaners to create the butterfly’s antennae.

5. Glue googly eyes onto the butterfly’s head.

6. Your toddler will love making this cute and colorful butterfly for Mom.

Paper Plate Handprint Wreath

Materials:

– Paper plates

– Acrylic paint

– Paintbrush

– Scissors

– Ribbon

Instructions:

1. Cut the center out of the paper plate to create a ring.

2. Help your toddler paint their hand with their favorite color of acrylic paint.

3. Have your toddler make a handprint on the paper plate ring.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 until the entire ring is covered in handprints.

5. Once the paint has dried, cut a small hole at the top of the wreath and tie a ribbon through it.

6. This beautiful and personalized wreath is sure to be a hit with Mom.

Fingerprint Flowerpot

Materials:

– Small terra cotta pot

– Acrylic paint

– Paintbrush

– Markers

Instructions:

1. Help your toddler paint the outside of the terra cotta pot with their favorite color of acrylic paint.

2. Once the paint has dried, use markers to draw stems and leaves on the pot.

3. Have your toddler dip their fingers in different colors of paint and use them to create flowers on the pot.

4. This adorable and colorful flowerpot is sure to brighten up Mom’s day.

Handprint Apron

Materials:

– Plain white apron

– Fabric paint

– Paintbrush

Instructions:

1. Help your toddler paint their hand with their favorite color of fabric paint.

2. Have your toddler make a handprint on the apron.

3. Repeat step 2 until the apron is covered in handprints.

4. Once the paint has dried, Mom will have a one-of-a-kind apron that she can wear while cooking or crafting.

Paper Plate Flower Basket

Materials:

– Paper plates

– Acrylic paint

– Paintbrush

– Scissors

– Ribbon

– Tissue paper

Instructions:

1. Cut a paper plate in half to create the basket handle.

2. Help your toddler paint the remaining paper plate with their favorite color of acrylic paint.

3. Once the paint has dried, fold the plate in half and cut slits around the edge to create the flower petals.

4. Use the ribbon to attach the basket handle to the flower basket.

5. Fill the basket with tissue paper and some sweet treats for Mom.

6. This adorable flower basket is sure to make Mom’s day.

Handprint Keychain

Materials:

– Shrinky Dinks plastic

– Acrylic paint

– Paintbrush

– Keychain ring

Instructions:

1. Help your toddler paint their hand with their favorite color of acrylic paint.

2. Have your toddler make a handprint on the Shrinky Dinks plastic.

3. Once the paint has dried, cut the handprint out and punch a hole in it.

4. Follow the instructions on the Shrinky Dinks package to shrink the plastic.

5. Attach the keychain ring to the hole in the handprint.

6. Mom will love carrying this adorable and sentimental keychain with her wherever she goes.

Handprint Tote Bag

Materials:

– Plain canvas tote bag

– Fabric paint

– Paintbrush

Instructions:

1. Help your toddler paint their hand with their favorite color of fabric paint.

2. Have your toddler make a handprint on the tote bag.

3. Repeat step 2 until the tote bag is covered in handprints.

4. Once the paint has dried, Mom will have a one-of-a-kind tote bag that she can use for groceries, books, or anything else she needs to carry.

These 10 simple and adorable Mother’s Day crafts for toddlers are sure to bring a smile to Mom’s face. They are easy to make, require minimal supplies, and are full of love and creativity. So, gather up some paint, paper, and a willing toddler, and get crafting! Happy Mother’s Day!



