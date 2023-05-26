easy piano tutorial: Simple Piano Tutorial: “I’m Yours” Guide with Only White Keys by Huey Wen

Introduction:

“I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz is a popular song that has captured the hearts of many. The song’s simple but catchy melody has made it a favorite among beginners who want to learn how to play the piano. If you’re one of those people who want to learn how to play this song, then you’re in luck! In this article, we will provide you with an easy piano tutorial for “I’m Yours” that uses only white keys.

Step 1: Familiarize Yourself with the Notes

Before you start playing the song, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the notes. “I’m Yours” is played in the key of C major, which means that it uses only white keys. The notes that you need to know are C, D, E, F, G, A, and B.

Step 2: Learn the Chords

To play “I’m Yours,” you need to learn three basic chords: C major, G major, and A minor. These chords are played repeatedly throughout the song, so once you master them, you’ll be able to play the entire song.

To play a C major chord, place your right thumb on the C key, your middle finger on the E key, and your pinky finger on the G key. To play a G major chord, place your right thumb on the G key, your middle finger on the B key, and your pinky finger on the D key. To play an A minor chord, place your right thumb on the A key, your middle finger on the C key, and your pinky finger on the E key.

Step 3: Practice the Song

Once you know the chords, it’s time to practice the song. The song starts with a C major chord, followed by a G major chord, then an A minor chord. This pattern repeats throughout the entire song.

The melody of the song is played with the right hand. To play the melody, start with the C key, then move up to the D key, then the E key, and so on. The melody is played in a repetitive pattern that follows the chord progression.

Step 4: Putting it All Together

Once you’ve practiced the chords and the melody separately, it’s time to put them together. Start by playing the chords with your left hand and the melody with your right hand. Play the C chord with your left hand while playing the melody with your right hand. Then, switch to the G chord and play the melody again. Finally, switch to the A minor chord and play the melody a third time.

Repeat this pattern throughout the entire song. The chords are played in a steady rhythm, while the melody is played in a more free-flowing style.

Conclusion:

“I’m Yours” is a fun and easy song to play on the piano. By following this easy piano tutorial, you’ll be able to learn how to play the song in no time. Remember to practice regularly and take your time when learning the chords and the melody. With a little bit of patience and dedication, you’ll be able to play this song like a pro in no time!

Source Link :How To Play “I’m Yours” • Easy Piano Tutorial 【White Keys Only Piano Cover】by Huey Wen/

Piano tutorial for “I’m Yours” Easy piano cover for “I’m Yours” Huey Wen’s white keys only piano tutorial for “I’m Yours” Step-by-step guide for playing “I’m Yours” on the piano Piano arrangement for “I’m Yours” by Huey Wen