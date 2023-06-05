Easy pizza recipe: Forget Pizza! This Delicious and Affordable Recipe is a Must-Try!

Better than Pizza! Easy and Cheap Recipe!

Introduction

Pizza is one of the most popular foods in the world. But sometimes, you may want to try something different, something that is just as delicious but with a new twist. This recipe is just what you need. It is easy to make, cheap, and it tastes amazing. You will forget all other recipes once you try this one.

Ingredients

1 pound of pasta

1 jar of tomato sauce

1 pound of ground beef

1 onion

2 garlic cloves

1 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

Directions

Start by boiling the pasta. Follow the instructions on the package for the cooking time. Once it is cooked, drain it and set it aside. While the pasta is cooking, chop the onion and garlic. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for about 5 minutes, until they are soft and fragrant. Add the ground beef to the saucepan and cook it until it is browned and cooked through. This should take about 10 minutes. Make sure to break up any clumps of meat as it cooks. Once the meat is cooked, add the tomato sauce to the saucepan. Stir everything together and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. This will allow the flavors to blend together. Add the cooked pasta to the saucepan and stir everything together. Make sure that the pasta is fully coated with the sauce. Add the Parmesan cheese, salt, and black pepper to the saucepan. Stir everything together until the cheese is melted and everything is well combined. Serve hot and enjoy!

Tips and Variations

You can use any type of pasta that you like. Spaghetti, penne, and fusilli all work well with this recipe.

If you don’t have ground beef, you can use ground turkey or chicken instead.

You can add other ingredients to the recipe, such as mushrooms, bell peppers, or olives. Just make sure to chop them up small so that they cook quickly.

If you want to make the recipe even cheaper, you can use canned tomatoes instead of tomato sauce. Just chop them up and add them to the saucepan with the other ingredients.

If you are vegetarian, you can leave out the ground beef and use a meat substitute instead. You can also add more vegetables to the recipe to make it more filling.

Conclusion

This recipe is a great alternative to pizza. It is easy to make, cheap, and it tastes amazing. You can customize it to your liking by adding your favorite ingredients. It is perfect for a quick weeknight meal or for a dinner party. Give it a try and you will see why it is better than pizza!

