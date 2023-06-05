“Easy sandwich recipes”: Elevate Your Lunch Game with These Creative Sandwich Recipes

Take Your Sandwich Game to the Next Level with These Great Ideas

A sandwich is a go-to lunch for many of us. It’s quick, easy, and can be made with just about anything you have in your fridge. But sometimes, a basic sandwich just won’t cut it. That’s where these 10 recipes come in – they’ll take your lunch from basic to mouth-watering.

Colin Fassnidge’s Easy Chicken Banh Mi Recipe

Use up any leftover chicken with this fantastic banh mi recipe, courtesy of Colin Fassnidge. The combination of pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro, and spicy mayo makes for a flavor explosion in every bite.

Matt Preston’s Fish Finger Sandwich

The classic fish finger sandwich gets a spring refresh with this recipe from Matt Preston. The addition of avocado and salsa verde takes this sandwich to the next level.

Andrew McConnell’s Cheese Toastie

Sometimes, all you crave is a simple cheese toastie. But that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. This recipe from Andrew McConnell calls for a mix of cheeses and a sprinkle of paprika for extra flavor.

Matt Moran’s Easy Meatball Sandwiches

For when only a sandwich will truly do, try these easy meatball sandwiches from Matt Moran’s cookbook, Australian Food: Coast + Country. The meatballs are made with pork and beef and are coated in a flavorful tomato sauce.

Sausage Sandwich with Tomato Kasundi

Spice up your sausage sandwich with this recipe that calls for tomato kasundi, a spicy Indian relish. It’s a great way to add some heat and flavor to a classic recipe.

Steak Sandwich

This steak sandwich takes as long to cook as it does to toast two bits of bread, and it tastes freakin’ delicious. Top it off with some caramelized onions and arugula for an extra punch of flavor.

Matt Preston’s Toasted Cheese Sandwich with ‘Quickled’ Onions

Your choice of cheese is crucial for this recipe. Go with manchego, Gouda, or Gruyere and turn an average cheese toastie into something special. The ‘quickled’ onions add a tangy twist that pairs perfectly with the cheesy goodness.

Fried Chicken Sandwiches with Homemade Pickles

David Prior shares this favorite crispy crunchy chicken sandwich recipe, reminiscent of those served in US diners. The homemade pickles add a refreshing crunch that cuts through the richness of the fried chicken.

Ham Reuben Sandwiches

This famous New York sandwich is traditionally made with pastrami or corned silverside. But this recipe calls for ham instead, making it a great option for those who aren’t fans of red meat.

Club Sandwich

The staple of room service menus everywhere, we’re suckers for a great club sandwich. This recipe calls for turkey, bacon, avocado, and a spicy mayo that takes it to the next level.

In conclusion, these sandwich recipes are perfect for taking your lunch game to the next level. From banh mi to steak sandwiches, there’s something for everyone. So next time you’re craving a sandwich, try one of these recipes and elevate your lunch – or dinner – game.

