“Easy S’mores Dip Recipe”: Recipe for Oven-Baked Easy S’mores Dip

If you love the taste of s’mores but hate the mess they leave behind, then this easy oven-baked S’mores Dip is perfect for you! With only three ingredients, this delicious dessert dip is perfect for an easy snack or dessert that the whole family will love. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup mini marshmallows

Graham crackers for dipping

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 450°F. Place the chocolate chips in a small oven-safe dish. Spread them out evenly. Add the mini marshmallows on top of the chocolate chips, making sure they cover the chocolate evenly. Place the dish in the oven and bake for 5-7 minutes, or until the marshmallows are golden brown and toasted to your liking. Remove the dish from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving. Serve with graham crackers for dipping.

Tips:

Here are some helpful tips to make the perfect S’mores Dip:

Use a small oven-safe dish for baking. This will ensure that the dip is heated evenly and the marshmallows are toasted to perfection.

Adjust the baking time to your liking. If you prefer your marshmallows to be more toasted, leave the dish in the oven for a few extra minutes.

Use high-quality chocolate chips. The better the quality of chocolate, the better the dip will taste.

Feel free to experiment with different types of chocolate chips. Milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate all work well in this recipe.

For a fun twist, try adding some chopped nuts or crushed graham crackers on top of the marshmallows before baking.

Conclusion:

This easy S’mores Dip recipe is a simple and delicious way to enjoy the taste of s’mores without the mess. With only three ingredients and a few minutes in the oven, you can have a tasty dessert or snack that the whole family will love. Serve it up with graham crackers for dipping and enjoy!

