“Easy snacks recipe”: Easy-to-Make Delicious Snacks Recipe Using Avocado

Introduction

Snacking is an integral part of our daily routine. Whether it is a mid-day snack or a late-night craving, we all reach out for something to munch on. However, most of the time, we end up eating unhealthy junk food that does more harm than good. That is why it is essential to have healthy and tasty snack options that can be prepared quickly and easily at home. In this article, we have curated some of the best snacks that can be made in no time and will leave your taste buds craving for more.

1. Masala Peanuts

Masala peanuts are a popular snack that can be found in almost every Indian household. They are easy to make and require minimal ingredients. All you need is some raw peanuts, oil, and spices like chili powder, cumin powder, and chaat masala. Fry the peanuts in oil until they turn golden brown and then toss them with the spices. Masala peanuts are perfect for munching while watching a movie or as a side dish with your evening tea.

2. Fruit Chaat

Fruit chaat is a healthy and refreshing snack that can be made with a variety of fruits like apples, bananas, grapes, and pomegranate. Cut the fruits into small pieces, add some chaat masala, lemon juice, and salt. Mix everything well and refrigerate for a few minutes. Fruit chaat is a great snack option for those who are trying to maintain a healthy diet.

3. Bread Pizza

Bread pizza is a quick and easy snack that can be made in just a few minutes. All you need is some bread slices, pizza sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings like onions, capsicum, and mushrooms. Apply the pizza sauce on the bread slices, add the toppings, and then sprinkle some cheese on top. Toast the bread in a toaster or on a pan until the cheese melts. Bread pizza is a perfect snack for kids and adults alike.

4. Aloo Chaat

Aloo chaat is a popular street food snack that can be made easily at home. Boil some potatoes, cut them into small pieces, and then add some chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves. Add some chaat masala, lemon juice, and salt to taste. Mix everything well and your aloo chaat is ready. Aloo chaat is a perfect snack for those who love tangy and spicy flavors.

5. Popcorn

Popcorn is a classic snack that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. All you need is some popcorn kernels, oil, and a pan with a lid. Add some oil to the pan and then add the popcorn kernels. Cover the pan with a lid and wait until all the kernels have popped. You can add some salt or butter to the popcorn for flavor. Popcorn is a healthy snack option that is low in calories and high in fiber.

Conclusion

Snacks are an essential part of our daily routine, and it is important to choose healthy and tasty options. The snacks mentioned in this article are easy to make and require minimal ingredients. They are perfect for satisfying your hunger pangs and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. So, the next time you have a craving for something delicious, try making one of these snacks at home.

Easy Snacks Recipe Tasty Snacks Recipe Quick Snacks Recipe Healthy Snacks Recipe Indian Snacks Recipe

News Source : Recipes By Revathi

Source Link :ആവിയിൽ എളുപ്പത്തിൽ രുചിയൂറും പലഹാരം | Snacks Recipe/