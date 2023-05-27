Easy Vegetable Pulao Recipe: Easy and Simple Recipe for Vegetable Pulao

Veg Pulao | Simple & Easy Vegetable Pulao Recipe

Introduction

Veg Pulao is an Indian rice dish that is made with a combination of vegetables, spices, and rice. It is a one-pot dish that is easy to make and perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. This dish is healthy, flavorful, and satisfying, making it a popular choice among vegetarians.

Ingredients

1 cup of basmati rice

2 cups of water

2 tablespoons of oil

1 bay leaf

1 cinnamon stick

3-4 cloves

1 cardamom pod

1 onion, sliced

1 green chili, chopped

1 teaspoon of ginger-garlic paste

1 carrot, diced

1 cup of mixed vegetables (peas, corn, beans)

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves

Instructions

Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. In a pan, heat the oil and add the bay leaf, cinnamon stick, cloves, and cardamom pod. Add the sliced onion and sauté until golden brown. Add the chopped green chili and ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add the diced carrot and mixed vegetables and sauté for a few minutes. Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt to taste and mix well. Drain the soaked rice and add it to the pan. Mix well. Add 2 cups of water and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and cook for 15-20 minutes or until the rice is cooked. Once the rice is cooked, switch off the flame and let it rest for 5 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Tips

You can add any vegetables of your choice in this dish.

You can add some fried cashews and raisins for extra flavor.

You can serve this dish with raita or papad.

Make sure to soak the rice for at least 30 minutes before cooking.

Make sure to use a heavy-bottomed pan to cook the rice evenly.

Conclusion

Veg Pulao is a simple and easy dish that is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a lunchbox meal. This dish is healthy, flavorful, and satisfying, making it a popular choice among vegetarians. With a few simple ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can make this delicious dish in no time. So, what are you waiting for? Try this recipe today and enjoy a delicious meal with your family and friends.

