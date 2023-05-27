Easy Vegetable Pulao Recipe: Easy and Simple Recipe for Vegetable Pulao

Veg Pulao | Simple & Easy Vegetable Pulao Recipe
Introduction
Veg Pulao is an Indian rice dish that is made with a combination of vegetables, spices, and rice. It is a one-pot dish that is easy to make and perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. This dish is healthy, flavorful, and satisfying, making it a popular choice among vegetarians.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of basmati rice
- 2 cups of water
- 2 tablespoons of oil
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 3-4 cloves
- 1 cardamom pod
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 green chili, chopped
- 1 teaspoon of ginger-garlic paste
- 1 carrot, diced
- 1 cup of mixed vegetables (peas, corn, beans)
- 1 teaspoon of cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon of coriander powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves
Instructions
- Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes.
- In a pan, heat the oil and add the bay leaf, cinnamon stick, cloves, and cardamom pod.
- Add the sliced onion and sauté until golden brown.
- Add the chopped green chili and ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute.
- Add the diced carrot and mixed vegetables and sauté for a few minutes.
- Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt to taste and mix well.
- Drain the soaked rice and add it to the pan. Mix well.
- Add 2 cups of water and bring it to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and cook for 15-20 minutes or until the rice is cooked.
- Once the rice is cooked, switch off the flame and let it rest for 5 minutes.
- Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.
Tips
- You can add any vegetables of your choice in this dish.
- You can add some fried cashews and raisins for extra flavor.
- You can serve this dish with raita or papad.
- Make sure to soak the rice for at least 30 minutes before cooking.
- Make sure to use a heavy-bottomed pan to cook the rice evenly.
Conclusion
Veg Pulao is a simple and easy dish that is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a lunchbox meal. This dish is healthy, flavorful, and satisfying, making it a popular choice among vegetarians. With a few simple ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can make this delicious dish in no time. So, what are you waiting for? Try this recipe today and enjoy a delicious meal with your family and friends.
- Vegetable Rice Pilaf
- Vegetable Pulav
- Indian Veg Pulao
- Quick Veg Pulao Recipe
- Healthy Veg Pulao
News Source : Hrits & Jo’s Kitchen
Source Link :Veg Pulao | Simple & Easy Vegetable Pulao Recipe/