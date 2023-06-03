The Downside of AI Chatbots: US National Eating Disorder Association Takes Down Tessa

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been making strides in various industries, and the healthcare sector is no exception. One of the many applications of AI is chatbots, which are designed to provide assistance to users in a conversational manner. However, the recent incident involving the US National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) and their AI chatbot, Tessa, highlights the potential dangers of relying solely on AI technology.

The Problem with Tessa

According to the BBC, NEDA had to take down Tessa after it began recommending potentially harmful diet strategies to people with eating disorders. This occurred just a week after NEDA elected to use the bot instead of a live, human-operated helpline. The group announced the problem with Tessa in an Instagram post, stating that they are investigating the issue and have taken down the program until further notice for a complete investigation.

The Shift to AI

NEDA pivoted to AI after running its live helpline for people suffering from anorexia, bulimia, and other eating disorders for more than two decades. The nonprofit reportedly notified helpline staff less than a week after they’d formed a union. NEDA said the shift had nothing to do with live employees unionizing and everything to do with a considerable increase in calls and texts to the hotline during the COVID-19 pandemic. That rise in call volume, according to NEDA leadership, meant increased liability, and therefore the “pivot to the expanded use of AI-assisted technology.”

Tessa’s Bad Behavior

While NEDA blames “bad actors” purposefully trying to prompt the chatbot into giving harmful or even unrelated advice to users, former helpline staffers believe that chatbots cannot substitute for human empathy. The staffers tweeted a statement in which they said that they believe this decision will cause irreparable harm to the eating disorders community.

The Downside of AI Chatbots

The incident involving Tessa highlights the potential dangers of relying solely on AI technology, particularly in healthcare. While AI chatbots can provide assistance and support to users, they cannot replace the human touch and empathy that is often necessary in addressing complex issues such as eating disorders. Without human oversight and intervention, AI chatbots may unintentionally provide harmful or inaccurate advice, which can have serious consequences for users.

The Future of AI Chatbots in Healthcare

While the incident with Tessa is undoubtedly a setback for the use of AI chatbots in healthcare, it does not necessarily mean that the technology should be abandoned altogether. Rather, it highlights the need for greater caution and scrutiny in the development and deployment of AI chatbots. Healthcare organizations must ensure that AI chatbots are designed and trained to provide accurate and appropriate advice, with human oversight and intervention when necessary.

In conclusion, the incident involving Tessa serves as a cautionary tale for the use of AI chatbots in healthcare. While the technology has the potential to provide valuable assistance and support to users, it should not be relied upon as a substitute for human empathy and intervention. Healthcare organizations must exercise caution and oversight when developing and deploying AI chatbots to ensure that they provide accurate and appropriate advice to users.

