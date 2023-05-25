“Eating Disorder Chatbot”: Eating Disorder Helpline Replaces Unionized Staff with Chatbot Support

National Eating Disorders Association Replaces Helpline Workers with AI Chatbot Amid Unionization

The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) has decided to replace helpline workers with an AI chatbot named Tessa, four days after the workers unionized. The helpline, which has been active for the last twenty years, provided support to hundreds of thousands of people via chat, phone call, and text. NEDA claims that this move was a long-anticipated change and that AI can better serve those with eating disorders. However, helpline associate and union member Abbie Harper wrote in a blog post that this move is about union busting, plain and simple.

According to Harper, the helpline is composed of six paid staffers, a couple of supervisors, and up to 200 volunteers at any given time. A group of four full-time workers at NEDA, including Harper, decided to unionize because they felt overwhelmed and understaffed. They asked for adequate staffing and ongoing training to keep up with the changing and growing Helpline, and opportunities for promotion to grow within NEDA. They did not even ask for more money. When NEDA refused to recognize their union, they filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board and won on March 17. Four days after their election results were certified, all four of them were told they were being let go and replaced by a chatbot.

The chatbot, named Tessa, is described as a “wellness chatbot” and will replace the entire Helpline program starting June 1. Helpline volunteers were also asked to step down from their one-on-one support roles and serve as “testers” for the chatbot. Tessa was created by a team at Washington University’s medical school and spearheaded by Dr. Ellen Fitzsimmons-Craft. The chatbot was trained to specifically address body image issues using therapeutic methods and only has a limited number of responses. It is not an open-ended tool for people to talk to and feel like they have access to a listening ear, like the helpline was. It is a tool that helps people learn and use some strategies to address their disordered eating and body image.

The NEDA spokesperson told Motherboard that Tessa was tested on 700 women between November 2021 through 2023, and 375 of them gave Tessa a 100% helpful rating. As the researchers concluded their evaluation of the study, they found the success of Tessa demonstrates the potential advantages of chatbots as a cost-effective, easily accessible, and non-stigmatizing option for prevention and intervention in eating disorders.

However, Harper thinks that the implementation of Tessa strips away the personal aspect of the support hotline, in which many of the associates can speak from their own experiences. She wrote in her blog post that some of them have personally recovered from eating disorders and bring that invaluable experience to their work. All of them came to this job because of their passion for eating disorders and mental health advocacy and their desire to make a difference. Many times people ask the staffers if they are a real person or a robot, and there is something very special about being able to share that kind of lived experience with another person.

In January, a mental health nonprofit called Koko came under fire for using GPT-3 on people seeking counseling. Founder Rob Morris said that when people found out they had been talking to a bot, they were disturbed by the “simulated empathy.” AI researchers warned against the application of chatbots on people in mental health crises, especially when chatbots are left to operate without human supervision. In a more severe recent case, a Belgian man committed suicide after speaking with a personified AI chatbot called Eliza. Even when people know they are talking to a chatbot, the presentation of a chatbot using a name and first-person pronouns makes it extremely difficult for users to understand that the chatbot is not actually sentient or capable of feeling any emotions.

In conclusion, the move by NEDA to replace helpline workers with an AI chatbot named Tessa amid unionization has sparked controversy. While the chatbot may provide cost-effective, easily accessible, and non-stigmatizing options for prevention and intervention in eating disorders, the personal aspect of the support hotline provided by the helpline workers may be stripped away. Moreover, the application of chatbots on people in mental health crises is a controversial issue, and AI researchers have warned against it, especially when chatbots are left to operate without human supervision.

