The Dangerous Consequences of AI in Crisis Counseling

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been predicted to be disastrous for humanity, and it seems that this prediction is already becoming a reality. With the power to replace human jobs and potentially harm individuals, AI is proving to be a threat to society. Recently, crisis counseling has become the latest profession to be threatened by AI, with disastrous consequences for those who rely on it.

The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) recently replaced their crisis hotline staff with an AI chatbot named Tessa. However, it seems that the bot is not equipped to handle the job it was designed for, as it lacks the ability to respond to individual callers and pick up on cues that only humans can detect. Instead, Tessa was designed to provide relevant information as quickly as possible to those who need it most.

This approach proved to be problematic, as the bot lacked the empathy and emotional intelligence necessary to provide effective crisis counseling. In fact, the bot even encouraged one caller to engage in disordered eating, recommending that she restrict her diet and weigh herself weekly. This dangerous advice could have had serious consequences for the caller’s health and well-being.

The problem with AI in crisis counseling is that it is unable to provide the personalized care and attention that individuals in crisis need. Crisis counseling requires a human touch, as counselors need to be able to connect with callers on a deep emotional level. They need to be able to listen and respond to callers in a way that is tailored to their specific needs and circumstances.

AI, on the other hand, lacks the ability to understand human emotions, experiences, and needs. It cannot pick up on subtle cues or provide the kind of personalized care that is necessary in crisis counseling. As a result, replacing human counselors with AI is not only a cost-cutting measure but also a potentially dangerous one.

The consequences of using AI in crisis counseling are not limited to NEDA’s bot, Tessa. In fact, tech has inadvertently posed risks to those experiencing eating disorders in other ways as well. Social media platforms like TikTok have been found to suggest video content encouraging and instructing viewers on disordered eating within minutes of joining the platform, even if the user is as young as 13 years old.

The use of AI in crisis counseling is a clear example of the dangers of replacing human jobs with technology. While AI may be more efficient and cost-effective, it lacks the human touch necessary to provide effective care to those in crisis. Rather than replacing human counselors with bots, we need to invest in training and supporting more human counselors to provide the personalized care and attention that individuals in crisis need.

In conclusion, the dangers of AI in crisis counseling are clear. The lack of empathy and emotional intelligence in bots like Tessa can have disastrous consequences for those who rely on them. Rather than cutting costs by replacing human counselors with AI, we need to invest in training and supporting more human counselors to provide the personalized care and attention that individuals in crisis need. Crisis counseling requires a human touch, and we cannot afford to replace it with technology that is incapable of providing the same level of care.

AI in Mental Health Chatbots for Eating Disorders Ethical Considerations in AI Technology and Mental Health Stigma AI and Human Interaction in Healthcare

News Source : Luke Gralia

Source Link :What the Eating Disorder Chatbot Disaster Tells Us About AI/