NEDA Takes Down Tessa Chatbot for Giving Out Bad Advice to People

Introduction

The National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) has taken down its Tessa chatbot after receiving complaints that the bot was giving out bad advice to people. This decision comes just as NEDA’s interim CEO, Elizabeth Thompson, reportedly decided to replace the association’s human-operated helpline with the chatbot beginning June 1.

Tessa’s Bad Advice

In a now-viral post, Sharon Maxwell said Tessa’s advice for safely recovering from an eating disorder directly opposed medical guidance. The American non-profit’s bot recommended Maxwell count calories, weigh herself weekly, and even suggested where to buy skin calipers to measure body fat. In reality, safe recovery is a multi-stage process that includes contemplation, compassion, and acceptance; psychotherapy; a treatment plan produced by doctors; removal of triggers; little or no focus on weight and appearance; and ongoing efforts to avoid a relapse. Counting calories and measuring body fat would appear antithetical to all or most of that.

Union Busting Allegations

Abbie Harper, who as an NEDA associate helped launch Helpline Associates United (HAU), a union representing staff at the non-profit, alleged the decision to ditch humans and replace them with software was retaliation against their unionization. Harper alleged she was let go from the association, along with three other colleagues, four days after they unionized in March. The HAU had tried to negotiate with the NEDA for months, and had failed to get anywhere, she said. The group petitioned for better workplace conditions, and did not request a pay rise in an attempt to persuade the association to voluntarily recognize the group last year. The HAU, which has joined the Communications Workers of America Union, has now filed complaints alleging unfair labor practices with the NLRB, the US’s workplace watchdog.

NEDA’s Response

NEDA confirmed it had shut down Tessa and was investigating the software’s output. In a statement, the org said on Tuesday: “It came to our attention last night that the current version of the Tessa chatbot, running the Body Positive program, may have given information that was harmful and unrelated to the program.” Thompson, however, told The Register that claims the NEDA would replace its helpline service with a chatbot were untrue. She said the helpline will be simply closed for “business reasons,” rather than replaced with a software-based service. Tessa, Thompson argued, is a separate project that may be relaunched following this debacle.

Conclusion

While NEDA’s decision to take down the Tessa chatbot may be a step in the right direction, it is concerning that the association’s interim CEO was reportedly considering replacing the human-operated helpline with the chatbot. The allegations of union busting are also troubling and highlight the ongoing struggle for workers’ rights. As for Tessa, NEDA plans to bring the chatbot back online in the future but will first address the issues with its advice and ensure that it aligns with the organization’s policies and core beliefs as an eating disorder organization.

