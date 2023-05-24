“Eating Disorder Drama”: Review of Club Zero: A Drama about Eating Disorders with an Indigestible Message

Club Zero: The Provocative Film That Explores the Cult of Conscious Eating

Club Zero, a film directed and co-written by Jessica Hausner, delves into the world of conscious eating and the dangerous consequences that can arise from it. The story follows a group of teenagers at an exclusive private school who enroll in a novel course with new teacher Miss Novak (Mia Wasikowska), with the intention of fighting the junk food agenda, saving the planet, and qualifying for a scholarship. However, as the film progresses, it becomes clear that conscious eating is more than just a way of training your body and brain to be mindful of what you consume; it is a dangerous habit that can lead to eating disorders.

The film begins with a trigger warning, which is much needed given the provocative and dangerous topic that it explores. However, it seems like there is more that could be said with Club Zero. The film essentially shows the pupils, played by Florence Baker as Ragna, Luke Barker as Fred, and Ksenia Devriendt as Elsa, spiraling into the grip of an eating disorder all too easily, making for uncomfortable viewing. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare to see their child brainwashed by an outside influence, particularly one as nefarious as this, and it says something that the children’s parents become worried but don’t really wish to intervene in a meaningful way.

Wasikowska’s portrayal of Miss Novak is effective at first, as she seems benevolent and calm in her delivery. However, as the film progresses, her true intentions become clearer, and her influence on the children becomes more dangerous. The film’s young stars handle the demands of their roles well, with Hausner encouraging a flat, stylized way of delivery that is not unlike Wes Anderson’s movies. However, this approach begins to drag the pace of the film to crawl over its near two-hour runtime.

The point of Club Zero is to poke fun in the darkest of ways at what should be a ludicrous idea. However, the film will hit too close to home with many viewers, and without as obvious an angle as expected, it ends up bordering on traumatic.

Club Zero screened in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and is yet to receive a UK release date. If you suspect you, a family member, or friend has an eating disorder, contact Beat on 0808 801 0677 or at help@beateatingdisorders.org.uk for information and advice on the best way to get appropriate treatment.

In conclusion, Club Zero is a thought-provoking film that explores a dangerous trend that has become increasingly popular in recent years. While the film has its flaws, it is an important reminder of the dangers of conscious eating and the impact it can have on vulnerable individuals. It is a film that will leave a lasting impression on its viewers and spark important discussions about mental health and the influence of outside forces on vulnerable individuals.

Eating disorder portrayal in Club Zero review Lack of clarity in the point of Club Zero review Criticism of Club Zero review’s drama element Analysis of Club Zero review’s handling of sensitive topics Negative reception of Club Zero review’s storytelling approach

News Source : Tori Brazier

Source Link :Club Zero review: Eating disorder drama with lack of digestible point/