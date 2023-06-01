The Risks of AI-Powered Chatbots in Mental Health Services

The National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) recently made the decision to replace their human-run helpline with an AI-powered chatbot called Tessa. However, it was short-lived, as Tessa ended up providing harmful advice to people seeking help. This incident has raised concerns about the use of AI-powered chatbots in mental health services.

AI technology has been celebrated as a way to boost workplace productivity and make some jobs easier. However, the results of using AI-powered chatbots in mental health services have been questionable. The risks of using these technologies have been highlighted by the Tessa debacle.

The chatbot provided dubious and even harmful advice to people with eating disorders, such as recommending that they count calories and strive for a deficit of up to 1,000 calories per day, among other “tips,” according to critics. The advice provided was not only harmful but also contradictory to NEDA’s mission of promoting body positivity and helping people recover from eating disorders.

The use of AI-powered chatbots in mental health services is still a relatively new concept, and there are concerns about the effectiveness and safety of these technologies. Mental health professionals have raised concerns about the lack of human empathy and understanding that AI-powered chatbots can provide. These chatbots often rely on pre-programmed responses and do not have the ability to respond to the unique needs of each individual.

The risks of using AI-powered chatbots in mental health services are not limited to eating disorders. Chatbots have been used to provide mental health support for a range of conditions, including anxiety, depression, and addiction. However, the effectiveness of these chatbots is still questionable, and there are concerns about the potential harm they can cause.

One of the major concerns about using AI-powered chatbots in mental health services is the potential for misdiagnosis. Chatbots rely on algorithms to provide advice and support, which can be problematic when it comes to diagnosing mental health conditions. Without the ability to assess the individual’s unique situation and provide an accurate diagnosis, chatbots can provide ineffective or even harmful advice.

Another concern is the lack of regulation surrounding the use of AI-powered chatbots in mental health services. There are currently no standards in place to ensure that these technologies are safe and effective. This lack of regulation can lead to the development and use of chatbots that are not only ineffective but also potentially harmful.

In conclusion, the use of AI-powered chatbots in mental health services is a relatively new concept, and the risks associated with using these technologies are still being understood. While chatbots have the potential to provide support and advice to those struggling with mental health conditions, there are concerns about their effectiveness and safety. As with any new technology, it is important to proceed with caution and ensure that appropriate regulations are put in place to protect the safety and wellbeing of those seeking help.

Eating disorder support services Artificial intelligence in mental health Misinformation in healthcare chatbots Online mental health resources Risks of relying on technology for medical advice

News Source : Aimee Picchi

Source Link :Eating disorder helpline shuts down AI chatbot that gave bad advice/