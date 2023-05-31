The National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) recently faced criticism after its chatbot, Tessa, provided weight loss advice to users seeking emotional support related to eating disorders. Body positivity activist Sharon Maxwell detailed her conversation with Tessa, which allegedly included advice to “safely and sustainably” lose one to two pounds per week and measure body composition with calipers, even after Maxwell disclosed her history of eating disorders. Maxwell claimed that if she had talked to Tessa during the height of her disorder, “I don’t believe I would be here today.” NEDA has since taken down Tessa and is investigating the situation.

Gizmodo’s own testing of Tessa revealed that the chatbot failed to respond to simple prompts related to body dissatisfaction or the desire to be thin. NEDA’s VP of communications and marketing, Sarah Chase, commented on Maxwell’s post accusing her of promoting “a flat out lie,” but later apologized and deleted her comments after Maxwell shared screenshots of her conversation with Tessa. NEDA’s CEO, Liz Thompson, expressed concern about the weight loss advice provided by Tessa and stated that the chatbot is not meant to be a substitute for in-person mental health care.

A paper from 2022 about the eating disorders chatbot describes a study sample size of 2,409 who used the ED chatbot after seeing ads on social media. The study authors noted that the biggest issue with the chatbot was its limited ability to respond to “unanticipated user responses.” Psychologist Alexis Conason also tested Tessa and posted screenshots of the chatbot to her Instagram, showing that Tessa provided the same weight loss language to her as it did to Maxwell, which Conason claimed would “further promote the eating disorder.”

What’s even more confusing is NEDA’s insistence that Tessa is not AI but a “simulation chat” that runs a program and “isn’t learning as it goes.” However, a paper from 2019 describes Tessa as an AI based on machine learning and “emotion algorithms.” There is little information about how the chatbot was designed or what guardrails are in place to prevent it from going off-script.

While chatbots have the potential to provide valuable support to individuals struggling with eating disorders, the failure of Tessa highlights the importance of ensuring that chatbots are designed with sensitivity to the complex emotional needs of their users. As NEDA investigates the situation and works to improve its support resources, it’s crucial that individuals in crisis have access to reliable and compassionate care.

News Source : Kyle Barr

Source Link :Eating Disorder Helpline Takes Down Chatbot After Its Advice Goes Horribly Wrong/