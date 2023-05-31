The National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) Takes Down Tessa Chatbot After Giving Harmful Information

Introduction

The National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) has taken down its Tessa chatbot after it allegedly gave harmful and unrelated information to users. The chatbot was created to help people dealing with emotional distress, but instead of offering support, it gave dieting advice and urged users to weigh and measure themselves. This article will discuss the issues surrounding the chatbot, the reasons why NEDA relied on it, and the controversy surrounding the organization’s alleged firing of human staffers who tried to unionize.

The Harmful Tessa Chatbot

According to an official social media post, the Tessa chatbot may have given information that was harmful and unrelated to the program. Multiple users and experts in the field of eating disorders have experienced the same issues, claiming that the bot didn’t respond to simple prompts like “I hate my body” and that it constantly emphasized the importance of dieting and increased physical activity. This is problematic as the AI chatbot was intended to be a helpline for those with an eating disorder, not a weight loss support group.

Temporary Shutdown

The organization says this is a temporary shutdown until it fixes whatever “bugs” and “triggers” led to the chatbot dispensing dangerous information. You’d think with such an extreme outcome, they’d be thinking about trashing the project entirely, but there’s more to the story.

Union Bust

The whole reason NEDA was relying on the chatbot in the first place is because it allegedly fired human staffers after they tried to unionize, as originally reported by Vice. The long-running phone helpline was manned by both paid staffers and volunteers, and former staff claim the mass firing was a direct consequence of the pro-union effort. “NEDA claims this was a long-anticipated change and that AI can better serve those with eating disorders. But do not be fooled—this isn’t really about a chatbot. This is about union busting, plain and simple,” former helpline associate Abbie Harper wrote in a blog post on Labor Notes.

Conclusion

Even with this recent snafu, the helpline’s still set to vanish tomorrow. Before this issue came to the public’s attention, NEDA had been transitioning unpaid volunteers away from one-on-one conversations with sufferers and toward training the chatbot. We’ll see if that changes. In the meantime, union-busters gonna bust, am I right? It is crucial for organizations and companies to prioritize the well-being of their users and employees, and to address any issues that may arise promptly and efficiently.

