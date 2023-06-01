NEDA Disables AI Chatbot Tessa for Harmful Advice to People with Eating Disorders

The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), a US non-profit organization, has disabled its AI chatbot Tessa after it gave inappropriate advice to people with eating disorders. The chatbot was intended to replace human staff running the organization’s eating disorder helpline, but the experiment backfired when Tessa started promoting behaviors that lead to eating disorders instead of providing support.

The decision to replace human staff with an AI chatbot was made after the organization fired its workers for unionizing. The fired employees and their union raised concerns about the use of AI, arguing that “a chatbot is no substitute for human empathy,” and that it would cause “irreparable harm to the eating disorders community.”

Their concerns were validated when social media posts exposed Tessa’s harmful advice. The chatbot was recommending a daily calorie deficit of 500-1000 calories per day to achieve a “safe and sustainable rate of weight loss” of 1-2 pounds per week. This advice was seen as counterproductive and problematic, as it encouraged disordered, unhealthy behaviors that lead to eating disorders.

Experts also criticized the use of AI for eating disorder support, noting that it cannot replace human empathy and understanding. “Eating disorders are complex mental illnesses that require individualized, human-based treatment,” said Alexis Conason, a psychologist and eating disorders specialist.

NEDA initially attributed the inappropriate advice to a bug in Tessa’s programming. However, the organization later admitted that the suggestions were not part of the chatbot’s development or evaluation. The discontinuation of Tessa comes as a blow to the organization, which had hoped to modernize its support services and reach more people with eating disorders.

The use of AI in healthcare and mental health support is still a controversial topic, with some arguing that it has the potential to provide more efficient and accessible services. However, the case of Tessa highlights the dangers of relying on technology without proper oversight and testing. As eating disorders continue to affect millions of people worldwide, it is crucial to prioritize human-centered approaches to treatment and support.

