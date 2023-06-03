Eating disorder journey: Cavinder Twins Share Their Journey with Eating Disorders: “Things Got Toxic”

Haley and Hanna Cavinder’s Candid Video on Struggling with Eating Habits

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, former basketball players for Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team, recently released a candid video on their struggles with eating habits. The video was posted on June 2, which is celebrated as World Eating Disorders Action Day. The twins decided to share their story to help others who might be going through similar challenges.

In the video, the twins take viewers through their journey of prioritizing their health. They spoke about how they started calorie counting after they transferred to Miami from Fresno State. They were trying to be the best they could be at basketball, and they believed that extreme measures were necessary to achieve their goals.

However, calorie counting soon became toxic, and they were not consuming enough calories to fuel their bodies. They were burning more calories than they were taking in, which led to serious health issues. In January, they hired a nutritionist to help them prioritize their health.

The video also revealed that their eating habits were worse when they were at Fresno State. Their mom had to reach out to their coaches because she knew they were starving themselves. Haley discussed her hormonal imbalance due to their poor diet, while Hanna revealed that she experienced hair loss.

The twins turned to Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, a dietitian, who helped them increase their calorie and carbohydrate intake. The dietitian found that their maintenance calories, the amount of calories required to maintain their body weight, were at 2,300 calories on average for their activity level as collegiate athletes. However, they were only eating 1,300 calories per day, and only 30 grams of carbs per day.

At the end of the video, the twins said that they were in a great place and wanted to help others who might be struggling. They encouraged people not to be afraid to talk to somebody and admit their struggles.

The video was a brave step for the twins, who graduated from Miami in May and chose not to pursue a fifth year of NCAA eligibility. Their story is an important reminder that extreme measures are not always necessary to achieve success. It is crucial to prioritize one’s health and well-being above all else.

The video received positive responses from viewers, with many commending the twins’ honesty and courage. It is a great example of how athletes, who are often held to high standards of physical fitness, can struggle with their eating habits and body image.

In conclusion, Haley and Hanna Cavinder’s candid video on their struggles with eating habits is an important reminder that health should always come first. It is crucial to listen to our bodies, fuel them properly, and seek help when needed. The twins’ story is a great example of how athletes can face challenges with their eating habits and body image, and how they can overcome them with the right support.

