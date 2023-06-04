“Eating Disorder Journey”: The Cavinder twins share their experience with eating disorders: ‘It became increasingly harmful’

Haley and Hanna Cavinder Open Up About Struggle with Eating Habits

On June 2, World Eating Disorders Action Day, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, former players for the Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team, posted a candid video on YouTube detailing their journey to prioritize their health. The twins revealed that they had been struggling with their eating habits for years, and that it had reached a toxic level when they transferred from Fresno State to Miami.

Extreme Mindset Leads to Toxic Calorie Counting

Haley Cavinder explained that she and her twin sister have an “extreme” mindset, and when they decided to transfer to Miami, they wanted to be the best they could be at basketball. This led to a focus on fueling their bodies, but it soon became toxic when they started counting calories. “It started getting very toxic with, ‘We need to eat … a certain amount of calories a day,’” Hanna Cavinder said in the video. “But we’re burning so many calories. We’re not in-taking enough.”

Nutritionist Helps Prioritize Health

The twins hired a nutritionist in January to help them prioritize their health and increase their calorie and carbohydrate intake. The nutritionist, Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, found that the twins were only eating about 1,300 calories per day, which was well below their maintenance calories of 2,300. The lack of proper nutrition was causing health issues, such as hair loss and hormonal imbalances.

Sharing Their Journey to Help Others

At the end of the video, the twins shared that they were “in a great place” and wanted to help others who may be struggling with their eating habits. They encouraged people to seek help and not be afraid to talk to somebody about their struggles. The twins graduated from Miami in May and decided not to pursue a fifth year of NCAA eligibility.

The Importance of Prioritizing Health

The Cavinder twins’ story highlights the importance of prioritizing health, especially for athletes who need to fuel their bodies for optimal performance. It’s important to find a healthy balance and not fall into the trap of extreme dieting or calorie counting. Seeking help from a nutritionist or healthcare professional can be beneficial in creating a healthy and sustainable eating plan.

It’s also important to remember that eating disorders can affect anyone, regardless of gender, age, or background. World Eating Disorders Action Day is a reminder to raise awareness and promote understanding of these disorders, and to encourage early intervention and treatment.

The Cavinder twins’ honesty and vulnerability in sharing their journey can inspire others to seek help and prioritize their health. Their message is a reminder that it’s okay to ask for help and that there is always a way to overcome struggles and find a healthy balance.

News Source : WFIN Local News – News, Sports and Weather

Source Link :Cavinder twins open up about eating disorder journey: ‘Started getting very toxic’/