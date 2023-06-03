Eating disorder journey: The Cavinder Twins Share Their Journey Through Eating Disorders: “Things Started Getting Toxic”

PSG: Well thanks for stopping by Messi, we’ll see you around

Introduction

The Lionel Messi era at Paris Saint-Germain is already over. Less than two hours after kicking off their final game of the 2022-23 season, PSG confirmed Messi’s departure on social media Saturday. A very brief video thanked Messi for his two years with the club…and said little else.

The Messi Era at PSG

When Lionel Messi signed with Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021, it was supposed to be the start of a new era for the Parisian club. Alongside fellow superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Messi was set to form one of the most lethal attacking trios in football history. The expectations were sky-high, and Messi was expected to lead PSG to their first-ever Champions League title.

However, things did not go according to plan. While PSG did win the Ligue 1 title in Messi’s first season with the club, they were knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals by Manchester City. Messi himself had a solid season, scoring 30 goals in 35 appearances, but he never seemed to fully settle into his new surroundings. There were rumors of tension between him and Neymar, and the team struggled at times to find the right balance.

The 2022-23 season started off better for PSG, with Messi scoring 5 goals in his first 4 games. But as the season wore on, it became clear that something was not right. PSG were struggling in the league, and were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Bayern Munich. Messi’s form dipped, and he seemed increasingly frustrated with the team’s performances.

The Departure

Despite all of this, few expected Messi to leave PSG so soon. He had signed a two-year contract with the club, and had spoken publicly about his desire to win the Champions League with PSG. But on Saturday, just hours before the final game of the season against Rennes, PSG announced that Messi would be leaving the club.

The news sent shockwaves through the football world. Messi had only been at PSG for two seasons, and had not achieved all that he had hoped to achieve with the club. There were rumors of a falling out between Messi and PSG’s Qatari owners, as well as tensions with manager Mauricio Pochettino. But the exact reasons for Messi’s departure remain unclear.

The Aftermath

Messi’s departure leaves PSG with a massive hole to fill. He was the team’s leading scorer for the past two seasons, and was expected to play a key role in their future plans. PSG now face the daunting task of finding a replacement for one of the greatest players of all time.

For Messi, the future is uncertain. He is now a free agent, and can sign with any club he chooses. There have been rumors of a return to Barcelona, where Messi spent the first 20 years of his career. Other top clubs such as Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in signing him.

Regardless of where he ends up, Messi’s time at PSG will be remembered as a brief but fascinating chapter in his storied career. He may not have led the team to Champions League glory, but he still made a significant impact during his two years in Paris. And while PSG fans may be disappointed by his departure, they can still look back on the Messi era with fondness and appreciation.

