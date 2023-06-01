NEDA’s Tessa Chatbot Removed for Providing Dangerous Advice on Eating Disorders

The National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) has taken down its Tessa chatbot after it gave out harmful advice to users. The bot was designed to assist in the recovery process of eating disorders, but in a now-viral post, Sharon Maxwell revealed that Tessa’s advice directly opposed medical guidance. The chatbot recommended counting calories, weekly weigh-ins, and even suggested purchasing skin calipers to measure body fat. These suggestions are antithetical to the safe recovery process, which includes contemplation, compassion, and acceptance, psychotherapy, treatment plans produced by doctors, trigger removal, little or no focus on weight and appearance, and ongoing efforts to avoid relapses.

Maxwell, a fat activist and weight inclusive consultant, stated that every recommendation made by Tessa was similar to the ones that led to her own eating disorder. The NEDA confirmed that it had shut down Tessa and was investigating the software’s output. The interim CEO, Elizabeth Thompson, also confirmed that the chatbot was a completely different project and option and was not intended to replace the helpline service.

However, Abbie Harper, an NEDA associate who helped launch Helpline Associates United (HAU), a union representing staff at the non-profit, alleged that the decision to replace human-operated helplines with software was in retaliation against their unionization. Harper claimed that she was let go from the association, along with three other colleagues, four days after they unionized in March. The HAU had tried to negotiate with NEDA for months, intending to petition for better workplace conditions and not request a pay rise. However, the HAU, which has joined the Communications Workers of America Union, has now filed complaints alleging unfair labor practices with the NLRB, the US’s workplace watchdog.

Thompson refuted the claims that the NEDA would replace its helpline service with a chatbot, stating that the helpline would simply be closed for business reasons and not replaced with a software-based service. She also added that Tessa is an “algorithmic program” and is not a “highly functional AI system” like ChatGPT. Tessa was designed to tackle negative body image issues and started as a research project funded by the NEDA in 2018 before being hosted by X2AI, a company building and deploying mental health chatbots.

NEDA plans to bring Tessa back online in the future but has acknowledged concerns about its advice on weight loss and calorie restriction. Thompson said that the organization would not relaunch Tessa until all bugs were fixed and would highlight what Tessa is, what Tessa isn’t, and how to maximize the user experience. The NEDA remains committed to using technology to assist people with eating disorders but recognizes the importance of human interaction and empathy in recovery.

In conclusion, the removal of Tessa highlights the importance of accurate and safe advice on eating disorders and the potential harm that can result from harmful recommendations. It also brings to light the ongoing struggle for better workplace conditions and fair labor practices in the non-profit sector. As we continue to rely on technology to assist us in various aspects of our lives, it is essential to ensure that it aligns with our core beliefs and values.

