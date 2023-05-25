“Eating disorder recovery”: How I Overcame Diet Culture During My Eating Disorder Recovery

The Negative Impact of Diet Culture on Mental Health

At the age of 14, Lauren Baird, a former track and field athlete for Scotland, was told by a coach that she needed to lose weight and be more like the other girls. This comment triggered years of body shaming and self-criticism, leading to an eating disorder, depression, and anxiety. However, with the help of therapy, Lauren learned to reject diet culture and develop self-compassion.

The Problem with Diet Culture

According to Lauren, diet culture teaches us that being thin is good, while being fat is bad. Unfortunately, this toxic message has become ingrained in our society, leading many women and girls to go on endless diets to try and meet an unattainable ideal. The diet industry is a multi-billion-pound industry that profits from our insecurities, but only 5% of diets actually work. This creates a cycle of bingeing and restriction that leads to shame and feelings of failure.

Rejecting Diet Culture

Lauren suggests that we reject diet culture and focus on nourishing our bodies with foods that feel good. We should let go of food rules and learn to eat intuitively. Instead of focusing on how our bodies look, we should appreciate what they do for us and embrace body neutrality. We should also clean up our social media feeds, recognize our triggers and glimmers, and develop self-compassion.

Getting Help

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder or other mental health issues related to body image, Lauren recommends seeking professional help. You can access information about eating disorders via BEAT and find out more about Lauren’s psychotherapy work on her website or Instagram.

