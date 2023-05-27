“Eating Disorder Satire”: Cracking Jessica Hausner’s Satire on Eating Disorders is a Daunting Task

Club Zero: A Film Review

“Club Zero” is a film that challenges its viewers with its complex themes and unflinching portrayal of eating disorders. The film, directed and written by Jessica Hausner, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and offers a mix of social satire and European severity.

The Plot

The film is set in an affluent private academy where a new wellness coach, Ms. Novak (played by Mia Wasikowska), has been hired to teach health to the students. The program, called Conscious Eating, aims to help the students reset their body’s relationship with food by eating slower, eating less, and eventually eating nothing at all.

As the students follow the program, they become increasingly gaunt, and their parents become concerned. However, the school’s solution is to give them more time with the wellness coach, perpetuating the cycle of self-destruction.

The Themes

At its core, “Club Zero” is a film about eating disorders, but it also touches on modern anxieties such as ecological collapse, economic imbalance, and personal optimization. The film uses irony to create dissonances between the kitschy, taffy-colored set designs and the severity of the plot, highlighting the absurdity of the wellness industry and our obsession with self-improvement.

The film also explores the theme of salvation through self-destruction, as the students aim to transcend external stresses by letting go of their Gen Z concerns. This theme is not new, but Hausner’s unique voice and artistic courage make the film stand out.

The Reception

“Club Zero” received mixed reviews at the Cannes Film Festival, inspiring both awe and animosity. Some praised the film’s artistic courage and unique voice, while others found it difficult to watch and unenjoyable.

Overall, “Club Zero” is a tough nut to crack, but it offers a thought-provoking take on eating disorders and modern anxieties. If you’re looking for a film that challenges you and makes you think, “Club Zero” is worth a watch.

News Source : Ben Croll

Source Link :Jessica Hausner’s Eating Disorder Satire Is a Tough Nut to Crack/