“Eating disorder support”: “Assisting Someone with an Eating Disorder: Tips and Strategies” – Event on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM.

Understanding Eating Disorders and Supporting Those Affected: Insights From Bodywhys

Introduction

Eating disorders are complex mental health conditions characterized by an unhealthy relationship with food and body image. They affect people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds, and can have serious physical, emotional, and social consequences. In Ireland, the national voluntary organisation for people affected by eating disorders is Bodywhys: The Eating Disorders Association of Ireland. In this article, Harriet Parsons, a psychoanalytic psychotherapist and lecturer who works with Bodywhys, shares insights into understanding eating disorders and how best to support someone affected by them.

What Are Eating Disorders?

Eating disorders are not a choice or a lifestyle, but a serious mental illness. They involve a range of symptoms and behaviours related to food, weight, and body image, such as bingeing, purging, restricting, or over-exercising. Eating disorders can have physical effects such as weight loss, malnutrition, dehydration, and hormonal imbalances, as well as psychological effects such as anxiety, depression, shame, and low self-esteem. Eating disorders can also affect relationships, work, and social life, and can lead to life-threatening complications if left untreated.

Types of Eating Disorders

There are several types of eating disorders, each with their own characteristics and diagnostic criteria. Some of the most common eating disorders are:

Anorexia nervosa: a condition characterized by a distorted body image, intense fear of gaining weight, and severe restriction of food intake that leads to significant weight loss and malnutrition.

Bulimia nervosa: a condition characterized by recurrent episodes of bingeing and purging, with a sense of loss of control over eating and compensatory behaviours such as vomiting, laxative use, or excessive exercise.

Binge eating disorder: a condition characterized by recurrent episodes of binge eating, with a sense of loss of control and emotional distress, without compensatory behaviours.

Other specified feeding or eating disorder (OSFED): a condition that does not meet the full diagnostic criteria for anorexia, bulimia, or binge eating disorder, but still involves significant distress and impairment.

Understanding Eating Disorders

Eating disorders are often misunderstood or stigmatized, which can make it harder for people to seek help or receive appropriate support. It is important to recognize that eating disorders are not caused by vanity, laziness, or lack of willpower, but by a complex interplay of biological, psychological, and social factors. Some of the possible risk factors for eating disorders include genetics, trauma, perfectionism, low self-esteem, cultural pressures, and dieting. Eating disorders can also co-occur with other mental health conditions, such as anxiety, depression, or substance abuse.

Supporting Someone With an Eating Disorder

Supporting someone with an eating disorder can be challenging, but also crucial for their recovery. Here are some tips on how to best support someone with an eating disorder:

Educate yourself: Learn more about eating disorders, their causes, symptoms, and treatments, and seek reliable sources of information and support, such as Bodywhys.

Listen non-judgmentally: Avoid criticizing or blaming the person for their eating disorder, but listen to their concerns, feelings, and experiences with empathy and respect.

Encourage professional help: Eating disorders are serious conditions that require specialized treatment, such as psychotherapy, medical monitoring, or nutritional counselling. Encourage the person to seek professional help and offer to assist them in finding suitable resources.

Avoid triggering topics or behaviours: Be mindful of the person’s triggers, such as weight talk, body comparisons, or food rules, and avoid commenting on their appearance or eating habits.

Offer practical support: Offer to help with meal planning, grocery shopping, or cooking, and encourage the person to engage in enjoyable activities that do not revolve around food or exercise.

Take care of yourself: Supporting someone with an eating disorder can be emotionally draining, so it is important to take care of your own well-being and seek your own support if needed.

Conclusion

Eating disorders are complex mental health conditions that can have serious physical, emotional, and social consequences. Understanding eating disorders and how best to support someone affected by them is crucial for their recovery. Bodywhys: The Eating Disorders Association of Ireland offers support, information, and understanding for people affected by eating disorders, including friends and family. By educating ourselves, listening non-judgmentally, encouraging professional help, avoiding triggering topics or behaviours, offering practical support, and taking care of ourselves, we can make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by eating disorders.

