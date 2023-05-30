“Eating Disorder Support”: Eating Disorder Support Gets a Boost as InsideOut Institute Secures $8M Funding

InsideOut Institute Director Associate Professor Sarah Maguire: Making Effective Eating Disorder Care Accessible

The InsideOut Institute for Eating Disorders has been at the forefront of providing evidence-based treatment and support for those with eating disorders in Australia. With the recent announcement of funding from the Australian government, the institute is poised to make even greater strides in tackling the issue of eating disorders in the country.

“We are heartened to see funding to make effective eating disorders care more accessible, that benefits rural and regional community members as much as it does metropolitan and breaks down barriers in accessing care,” said InsideOut Director, Associate Professor Sarah Maguire from the University of Sydney.

Eating disorders are a serious mental illness that affect a significant number of Australians, with estimates suggesting that around one million people are impacted. Despite this, many people with eating disorders do not access evidence-based treatment, often due to a lack of resources or understanding of the condition.

To address this issue, InsideOut has developed a range of eTherapy programs that have been proven effective in four scientific trials. These programs have been developed and evaluated by a team of specialist eating disorder clinicians, researchers, and digital designers as well as experts by lived experience. This approach ensures that the programs are tailored to the needs of those with eating disorders and are effective in helping them to recover.

“We know that most people with eating disorders don’t access evidence-based treatment, our eClinic has been developed to tackle this problem and has been proved effective in four scientific trials. It is ready to scale,” said Associate Professor Maguire.

The funding from the government will allow InsideOut to scale its eTherapy programs, making them accessible to more people across the country. This is particularly important for those in rural and regional areas, who may have limited access to specialist treatment options.

In addition to the eTherapy programs, InsideOut has also been awarded $4 million for the new Digital GP Hub. This hub will provide GPs with targeted information at the right time to better identify those at risk of an eating disorder and provide evidence-based treatment.

GPs are often the first point of contact for those with eating disorders, but many report feeling out of their depth when it comes to identifying and treating the condition. The Digital GP Hub will provide GPs with the resources and support they need to better understand eating disorders and provide effective treatment.

“GPs have the skills to identify and treat people with eating disorders, they just need the right kind of support and information to help guide their practice,” said InsideOut National Programs Manager Peta Marks.

By providing GPs with the tools they need to identify and treat eating disorders early, the Digital GP Hub has the potential to prevent more severe and longer-term eating disorders. This is important not only for the health and wellbeing of those with eating disorders but also for the broader community, as eating disorders can have a significant impact on individuals, families, and society as a whole.

Overall, the funding from the government is a positive step forward in addressing the issue of eating disorders in Australia. With the support of the government and the expertise of the InsideOut Institute, more people will have access to effective treatment and support, helping them to recover and live healthy, fulfilling lives.

Eating disorder treatment Mental health support Body positivity Psychological therapy Healthcare funding

News Source : Mirage News

Source Link :InsideOut Institute Secures $8M to Boost Eating Disorder Support/