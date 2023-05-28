“Eating Disorder Treatment Victoria”: First Eating Disorder Treatment Center for Residents Unveiled by Victoria

Construction of Victoria’s First Public Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Centre to Begin

Victoria’s first Public Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Centre (RED-TC) in Melbourne’s East is set to begin construction thanks to a joint investment from the Victorian and Commonwealth Governments. The Victorian Budget 2023/24 invests $16.9 million in funding to get the service up and running, delivering 24/7 support for Victorians who need it. The RED-TC will offer a unique model of care that will not only reduce pressure on emergency departments, hospital and primary healthcare services but will offer a therapeutic, home-like environment with 24/7 support, filling the gap between acute and primary healthcare for Victorians.

Located in Armadale, the centre will be operated by the Alfred Hospital and is open to Victorians from anywhere around the state. The tender for its construction will be released in the coming days, with building set to begin later this year before the service is complete and open in 2024. This funding builds on the $13 million provided by the Commonwealth for the service – which will provide comprehensive, specialist and recovery-focused treatment for Victorians aged 18 and over living with an eating disorder.

According to Minister for Mental Health Gabrielle Williams, “This live-in centre is a life-changing model of care for people with eating disorders. Holistic and wraparound treatment in a welcoming, home-like setting provides the best road to recovery.” Federal Minister for Health Mark Butler also stated that “Eating disorders are complex with a range of risk factors and physical complications, making recovery difficult. The construction of Victoria’s first residential eating disorders will be life-changing for many.”

The RED-TC will offer a unique model of care that will provide comprehensive, specialist, and recovery-focused treatment for Victorians aged 18 and over living with an eating disorder. This will not only reduce pressure on emergency departments, hospitals, and primary healthcare services but will also offer a therapeutic, home-like environment with 24/7 support, filling the gap between acute and primary healthcare for Victorians.

The Victorian Budget 2023/24 invests $2.2 million to ensure Eating Disorders Victoria and the Centre for Excellence in Eating Disorders continue supporting consumers, their carers, families, and supporters. This funding builds a package of more than $20 million for eating disorders in the Victorian Budget 2022/23, which is supporting 3,200 Victorians and expanding capacity to help an extra 1,100 more people.

Building on this critical funding, the Labor Government is also developing a new eating disorders strategy to be released later this year, which will guide high-quality, safe and evidence-informed practices in promotion, prevention, early intervention, and treatment for Victorians with or at risk of developing an eating disorder.

Over $6 billion has been invested in mental health and wellbeing over the past three years – the largest investment in mental health in Victoria’s history with work underway on 90% of Royal Commission recommendations. The Labor Government’s promise to build the mental health system from the ground up and implement every single recommendation from the Royal Commission into Victoria’s Mental Health System is being fulfilled.

In conclusion, the construction of Victoria’s first Public Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Centre (RED-TC) is a significant milestone in the state’s mental health and wellbeing journey. The RED-TC’s unique model of care will provide comprehensive, specialist, and recovery-focused treatment for Victorians aged 18 and over living with an eating disorder. The RED-TC’s therapeutic, home-like environment with 24/7 support will fill the gap between acute and primary healthcare for Victorians, reducing pressure on emergency departments, hospitals, and primary healthcare services.

Eating disorder treatment Victoria eating disorder center Residential eating disorder treatment Eating disorder recovery programs Mental health treatment for eating disorders

News Source : Mirage News

Source Link :Victoria Unveils First Eating Disorder Treatment Center for Residents/