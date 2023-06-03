“eating disorder warning signs”: What to Look Out for as Warning Signs of Eating Disorders

Eating Disorders: 20 Warning Signs to Watch Out For

Eating disorders are a growing problem, especially among young people. Services provided by the UK National Health Service for eating disorders in children and adolescents, in both urgent and routine referrals, doubled with the pandemic. Spending more time than ever at home, engaging more frequently with social media, and a lack of control could all be factors that have contributed to the problem.

Three of the most common types of eating disorders are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. These serious mental health disorders lead to extreme problems with your thoughts surrounding food, the relationship you have with it, and your everyday eating habits. While they are more common in women, they can affect anybody. Let’s take a look at 20 warning signs of eating disorders.

1. Excessive weight loss

If you or someone you know has lost a significant amount of weight in a short period of time, it could be a sign of anorexia nervosa.

2. Obsessive calorie counting

People with eating disorders may obsessively count calories and avoid foods that they deem “unhealthy” or “fattening.”

3. Preoccupation with food

Individuals with eating disorders may constantly think about food, even when they are not hungry.

4. Refusal to eat certain foods or food groups

Restricting certain foods or food groups is a common symptom of anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa.

5. Secretive eating

People with eating disorders may hide food or eat in secret to avoid detection.

6. Fear of gaining weight

Individuals with eating disorders may have an intense fear of gaining weight, even if they are already underweight.

7. Obsessive exercise habits

People with eating disorders may exercise excessively to burn off calories or compensate for eating.

8. Social withdrawal

Individuals with eating disorders may withdraw from social activities or events that involve food.

9. Mood swings

Eating disorders can cause irritability, depression, and anxiety.

10. Distorted body image

People with eating disorders may have a distorted body image and see themselves as overweight even when they are underweight.

11. Laxative or diuretic abuse

People with bulimia nervosa may abuse diuretics or laxatives to purge calories from their body.

12. Dental problems

Frequent vomiting, a common symptom of bulimia nervosa, can cause dental problems such as tooth decay and erosion.

13. Swollen glands

Swollen glands in the neck or jaw can be a sign of bulimia nervosa.

14. Irregular menstrual cycle

Women with eating disorders may experience irregular or absent menstrual cycles.

15. Dry skin and hair

Malnourishment caused by eating disorders can lead to dry skin, hair, and nails.

16. Cold intolerance

People with eating disorders may feel cold all the time due to a lack of body fat and poor circulation.

17. Fatigue

Malnourishment and excessive exercise can cause extreme fatigue and weakness.

18. Insomnia

People with eating disorders may struggle to sleep due to feelings of hunger or anxiety.

19. Dehydration

Restricting fluids or purging can lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances.

20. Fainting or dizziness

Low blood sugar, dehydration, and electrolyte imbalances can cause fainting or dizziness.

It’s important to remember that these warning signs are not definitive and can vary from person to person. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, it’s important to seek professional help as soon as possible.

