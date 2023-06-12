Eau Claire Accident Involving Zachary J. McGregor and Caleb A. Kiely.







Zachary McGregor Accident

On August 15, 2021, Zachary J. McGregor and Caleb A. Kiely were involved in a car accident in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.The accident occurred at the intersection of State Street and Water Street when Kiely’s vehicle collided with McGregor’s vehicle. Both individuals sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.The cause of the accident is still under investigation by local authorities.