“ECB rate decision” : May 2023 Inflation Figures Prompt European Central Bank Rate Decision

European Central Bank Increases Interest Rates to Combat Inflation

The European Central Bank (ECB) increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, as it continues to combat a surge in consumer prices. The new rates are now at levels not seen since November 2008. This decision comes after inflation figures released earlier this week showed an increase in the headline rate to 7% for April, while core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, decreased slightly to 5.6%.

The ECB embarked on its current hiking path in July 2022, when it brought its main rate from -0.5% to zero. However, despite consistent rate increases since then, inflation remains well above the ECB’s target of 2%. Estimates published last week by the International Monetary Fund suggest that inflation will not reach the ECB’s target until 2025.

Recent data also shows that the euro zone economy grew less than expected in the first quarter of the year, registering an anemic GDP of 0.1%. However, unemployment numbers showed a slight improvement in March from the previous month at 6.5%.

Furthermore, a recent ECB survey showed that banks have significantly tightened access to credit, which could suggest that higher interest rates have started to take its toll on the real economy. This could be a cause for concern as the ECB attempts to balance inflation with economic growth.

The Federal Reserve also increased rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, bringing its funds target range to 5-5.25%, the highest level since August 2007. The central bank also suggested it could be close to pausing rate hikes.

These two central bank decisions come at a time when pressures on the banking sector, particularly stateside, have not dissipated. Earlier this week, JPMorgan announced its acquisition of First Republic, a smaller lender that has struggled to survive during the higher interest rate environment.

The CEO of Unicredit, an Italian bank, told CNBC Wednesday that he’s expecting more bank rescues in the U.S. These stresses in the banking sector could give further ammunition to dovish central bankers, amid wider concerns about the implications of higher rates on the real economy.

The ECB’s decision to increase interest rates is a clear indication of its commitment to combatting inflation. However, with the real economy potentially feeling the effects of higher rates, the ECB will need to tread carefully in the coming months. The banking sector, which has already shown signs of stress, will also need to be monitored closely.

News Source : Silvia Amaro

Source Link :European Central Bank rate decision May 2023 after inflation figures/