Eco-friendly bags: President Advocates for Natural Alternatives to Plastic Bags

President Museveni Urges NEMA to Come Up with Local Alternatives to Plastics

President Yoweri Museveni has called on the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to find local alternatives to the use of plastics in Uganda. During the celebrations to mark World Environment Day on June 5, the President asked NEMA to promote the use of environmentally friendly materials such as papyrus leaves, banana leaves, and banana fiber for packaging. The Prime Minister, Robiba Nabbanja, read his speech at the event held at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.

World Environment Day: A Call for Global Action to Protect Our Planet

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. The day is an opportunity to promote environmental sustainability and encourage people to take steps to reduce their impact on the planet. This year’s theme was “Stop Plastic Pollution Today,” highlighting the importance of reducing the use of plastic and finding sustainable alternatives.

The Dangers of Plastics

President Museveni expressed concern about the dangers of plastic materials, citing their impact on livestock, soil degradation, water runoff and erosion, blocked drainage channels, river and lake pollution, and the killing of fish. He also highlighted the risk of chemicals entering the food chain, causing health complications such as cancer. As a result, he urged NEMA and other government agencies to continue sensitizing the public about the hazards of plastics.

Promoting Sustainable Production

To encourage sustainable production practices, NEMA and the Uganda Manufacturers Association signed a memorandum of understanding. This agreement aims to facilitate the production of environmentally friendly products while protecting the environment. By using alternative materials for packaging and reducing plastic waste, Uganda can reduce its impact on the environment and promote sustainable development.

The Way Forward

The call for sustainable production and reducing plastic pollution is crucial to protect our environment and promote sustainable development. Uganda needs to invest in research and development to find sustainable alternatives to plastics and promote their use. Additionally, there is a need for community education and awareness campaigns to promote the use of environmentally friendly materials and reduce plastic waste. By working together, we can protect our environment and promote a sustainable future for all.

Sustainable materials for reusable bags Eco-friendly alternatives to plastic bags Biodegradable options for grocery bags Natural fibers for tote bags Environmentally-friendly options for shopping bags

News Source : Kidandi Moses

Source Link :President roots for natural Alternatives to Plastic bags/