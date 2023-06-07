SMART Mailer – 300 Count of 12×15.5 Inch Eco Friendly Poly Mailers, Made from 100% Recycled Materials with 2.5 Mil Thickness, Ideal for Mailing and Packaging Supplies.



Smart Shipping Supply is leading the way in eco-friendly shipping supplies with our 100% post-consumer recycled poly mailers. These mailers are made with recycled materials that are less resource-intensive than virgin poly mailers, reducing their environmental impact. Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond just our products – we also donate a portion of our sales to carbon reduction and tree planting programs monthly.

Our recycled mailers are not only environmentally friendly, but also high quality and secure. They are 2.5 Mil thick, waterproof, tear-resistant, and have a tamper-evident seal for extra security. The black interior lining ensures privacy for the contents of the mailer, while the anti-static self-sealing closure makes order fulfillment faster and easier. And when you use our recycled mailers, you can feel good knowing that you are making a positive impact on the environment.

Using eco-friendly shipping supplies like our recycled mailers can also have benefits for your brand. Recent studies have shown that 62% of consumers are more likely to order from brands that use sustainable packaging. This shows that using sustainable packaging not only aligns with your sense of social responsibility, but can also be a selling point for your brand. By choosing to use our recycled mailers, you can demonstrate your commitment to sustainability and elevate the perceived value of your brand.

But the benefits of our recycled mailers go beyond just your brand – they also have positive environmental impacts. Our mailers use significantly less energy to produce than conventional plastic mailers. And because they are made entirely from recycled materials, they help to reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in waterways and landfills. By using our recycled mailers, you are helping to reduce your carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future.

At Smart Shipping Supply, we are committed to providing our customers with high quality, eco-friendly shipping supplies. Our 100% post-consumer recycled poly mailers are just one example of this commitment. By using our recycled mailers, you can be part of the effort to care for our planet while growing your business. And with our donation program, you can also contribute to carbon reduction and tree planting efforts. Choose Smart Shipping Supply for your eco-friendly shipping needs and make a positive impact on the environment today.



