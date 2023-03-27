Economist John Simpson dies at 90.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of esteemed economist John Simpson at the age of 90. He was known for his vast knowledge and was a truly wonderful individual.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of one of the most knowledgeable economists of our time, John Simpson. He dedicated his life towards the betterment of the global economic landscape and his insights have been invaluable to the entire community.

John Simpson was a man who wore many hats; he was a renowned economist, a brilliant teacher, a talented writer and a compassionate advocate for social equality. He was deeply passionate about economic theory and his ideas on macroeconomic policies, international trade and development, and financial globalization have shaped the way we view economics today.

Simpson had an illustrious career, spanning over five decades. He held several academic positions at prestigious institutions such as the London School of Economics and University of Oxford. He also served as an economic advisor to various governments, including the UK Treasury, and was a frequent commentator on economic issues on media outlets such as BBC and Bloomberg.

Despite his profound impact on the field of economics, Simpson will be remembered for his kind and humble demeanor. He was known for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life and was always willing to share his knowledge with those who sought his guidance.

It is a huge loss for the entire community and his absence will be felt deeply. However, his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

Source : @OsborneTweets



Very sorry to hear that John Simpson has passed away. Lovely man with enormous knowledge. Economist John Simpson dies age 90 https://t.co/V4ZaCa6OEI— Peter Osborne (@OsborneTweets) March 27, 2023

