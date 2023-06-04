“Ecoterra Crypto App”: Earn Crypto Recycling with Ecoterra Crypto App and Token Presale – Altcoin Daily Reviews

Ecoterra: The Eco-Friendly Crypto Initiative that’s Changing the World

Cryptocurrencies have been the talk of the town lately, with many investors looking for the next big thing to invest in. However, with the rise of global warming and environmental concerns, it’s important to consider cryptocurrencies that have a positive impact on the planet. One such initiative is Ecoterra, a blockchain-based platform that promotes recycling and rewards individuals for their efforts.

Altcoin Daily, a popular YouTube channel with over 1.3 million subscribers, recently recommended Ecoterra to his followers. The project has already raised over $4.7 million in its presale and is currently in stage 8. The platform’s main goal is to fight against global warming and promote recycling through green education.

Ecoterra’s Recycle2Earn app rewards users with Ecoterra coins for recycling, which can be staked to earn passive income from Ecoterra’s revenue streams. The platform is built on four foundations: users can get tokens for recycling, the Ecoterra Carbon Offset Market provides a central place for independent validation of carbon footprints, recycled products can be ordered and purchased using tokens, and the Ecoterra Impact Profile allows users to track their personal and collective impact on the environment.

Ecoterra is constantly improving its eco-friendly offerings and has recently partnered with major beverage brands like Coca-Cola, Carlsberg, and Evian. The Ecoterra app allows users to scan and recycle bottles from these brands (and others) before recycling them via reverse vending machines and earning money.

The presale for Ecoterra is coming to an end, and the tokens are selling out at a rapid rate. The current token value is $0.00925, but it will increase to $0.01 in the final phase. Eco-currencies like Ecoterra have emerged in response to the growing interest in conservation and the need to cut down on waste and protect resources.

Investing in Ecoterra is not only a profitable venture, but it’s also a way to contribute to a greener future. The platform is CertiK audited and has a doxxed professional team. It also offers gamified environmental action, making recycling and eco-friendly practices fun and rewarding.

In conclusion, Ecoterra is a rare find in the cryptocurrency market, with its focus on environmental conservation and sustainability. It’s an initiative worth investing in, not just for the potential profits, but for the positive impact it has on the planet. Don’t miss out on the chance to participate in this exciting venture. Join the mission to create a greener future powered by blockchain technology.

Ecoterra Crypto App Token Presale Altcoin Daily Reviews Free Crypto Recycling Earn Crypto Rewards

News Source : InsideBitcoins.com

Source Link :Altcoin Daily Reviews Ecoterra Crypto App And Token Presale – Earn Free Crypto Recycling/