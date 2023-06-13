Ecuador woman declared dead found alive during own wake, Bella Yolanda Montoya Castro

Bella Yolanda Montoya Castro : 76-year-old woman declared dead found alive during own wake in Ecuador

During her own wake in Babahoyo, Ecuador, a 76-year-old woman named Bella Yolanda Montoya Castro was found to be alive and knocking on her coffin after being declared dead at a hospital. Her son, Gilberto Barbera, lifted the coffin and called 911 to bring her back to the hospital. The Ministry of Public Health has launched a state investigation into the incident. The woman had been admitted to the hospital with a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest, and a doctor declared her dead after she did not respond to resuscitation protocol. The hospital’s initial declaration of her death is being audited by a national technical committee. Montoya remains in intensive care, and her current condition is unknown.

Read Full story : Woman presumed dead found alive in coffin at her wake in Ecuador /

News Source : KCRA

Ecuador Coffin Resurrection Woman Survives Her Own Funeral Miracle Alive in Coffin Wake Coffin Surprise Resurrected Woman Ecuador