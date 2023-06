Ecuadorean woman (focus keyword) : Ecuadorean woman, victim of mistaken death, found alive in coffin

Days following the shocking discovery of the Ecuadorean woman alive in her coffin during her funeral, she passed away.

Read Full story : Ecuador woman who knocked on coffin at her own funeral dies after week in ITU /

News Source : BBC News

Ecuador funeral tragedy Coffin knocking incident Woman dies after own funeral ITU complications from coffin incident SEO Ecuador news