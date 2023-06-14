Ecuadorian woman Bella Montoya regains consciousness during her own wake

Bella Montoya : “Grieving family stunned as Bella Montoya regains consciousness during wake in Ecuador”

Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman, shocked her grieving family by regaining consciousness during her wake in Babahoyo, Ecuador. They heard knocks coming from inside her coffin and realized she was still alive. Medics were called to treat her, and she was taken out of the coffin and placed on a stretcher. Montoya’s son, Gilbert Barbera, claims she came back to life only four hours after her death was announced, despite a death certificate being issued by the medical examiner stating she had died of cardiac arrest. According to medical professionals, the cardiac arrest caused her to suffer from catalepsy, a neurological state characterized by body stiffness and decreased sensitivity to pain. Montoya is now being treated at the same hospital that announced her death, and her condition is stable. The Ministry of Health has assigned a technical team to investigate why a death certificate was issued in error.

Read Full story : Woman pronounced dead in Ecuador ‘comes back to life’, knocks on coffin /

News Source : By WALLA!, JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Resurrection miracle in Ecuador Near-death experience in South America Unexplained revival of a deceased woman Coffin-bound woman defies death Mysterious return to life in Ecuador