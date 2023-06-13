Ecuadorian woman declared dead at hospital shocks family by knocking on coffin during wake

Bella Montoya : 76-year-old woman declared dead in Ecuador wakes up during her own wake

During her wake in Babahoyo, Ecuador, Bella Montoya, a retired nurse, shocked her family by knocking on her coffin after being declared dead at a hospital. Her family rushed her back to the hospital where she remains in serious condition under intubation. Montoya was initially admitted to the hospital with a possible stroke and cardio-pulmonary arrest, and when she did not respond to resuscitation, a doctor declared her dead. The family was holding a wake when they started to hear strange sounds coming from the coffin. Montoya was wrapped in sheets and hitting the coffin, and when they approached, they could see that she was breathing heavily. The health ministry is investigating doctors involved in her case, and a technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates.

Read Full story : ‘Dead’ woman knocks on coffin during her wake: doctors are asked to please explain /

News Source : ABC News

Dead woman wake Coffin knock during wake Doctor explanation for coffin knock Funeral wake confusion Mysterious coffin knock during wake