Ecuadorian woman declared dead surprises family, dies after ICU stay

Bella Montoya : 76-year-old woman who woke up in coffin dies after a week in Ecuadorian hospital

A 76-year-old woman, who surprised her family by knocking on her coffin during her own wake after being declared dead, has passed away after spending seven days in intensive care. The woman, Bella Montoya, died from an ischemic stroke, according to Ecuador’s health ministry. Her son, Gilberto Barbera Montoya, stated that he had not received any medical explanation for what happened and that a formal complaint had been lodged to identify the doctor who declared his mother dead. A technical committee has been formed to review how death certificates are issued at the hospital. Montoya, a retired nurse, will be buried at a public cemetery.

