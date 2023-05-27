“eczema diagnosis disparities”: Potential Diagnosis Disparities by Race Revealed in Eczema Prevalence Study

Disparities in Eczema Diagnosis and Risk Found Among US Children from Different Ethnic and Racial Populations

A cross-sectional study published in JAMA Dermatology has found that there are disparities in the diagnosis and risk of eczema among US children from six different ethnic and racial populations over a 20-year period. The study authors used data from the US National Health Interview Survey from 1997 to 2018 to determine the prevalence of eczema in the past year among children by age, sex, race, and ethnicity.

The study authors found that there was a universal rise in eczema prevalence from 1997 to 2010 for all age groups, but only children aged 11 to 17 years experienced a rise in prevalence for the entire study period. Overall, eczema prevalence rose from 7.9% in 1997 to 12.6% in 2018, with an average annual percentage change of 2.8%. Prevalence increases were close to equal among male and female patients, and the most cases (75.1%) were seen among White patients. Cases rose the most among multiracial patients, followed by Black patients, and the least among American Indian or Alaskan Native patients.

The study authors recommended more research among pediatric racial and ethnic groups, especially because findings from a 2019 study do not show an association between African genetic ancestry and risk of atopic dermatitis compared with European ancestry. This suggests that contextual variables such as socioeconomic status, environment, and health care access and quality may be factors in eczema prevalence.

Surveys suggest that disparities in care may exist between sociodemographic subgroups. Therefore, it is important to address these disparities and provide appropriate care to all children with eczema, regardless of their ethnic and racial backgrounds.

