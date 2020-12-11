Ed Blaise Death -Obituary – Dead : Ed Blaise has Died .

Zachary Alan Lewison 14 hrs · I haven't kept up with Ed over the last few years but, when I came to NCU I didn't want to be there or really know who I was and Ed embraced me, welcomed me, even mourned with me when I went through something that year. Yes, we had many laughs, he poured into me, and I know he is one of many people God used to develop me Into who I am today. He made eating a meal in the cafeteria a fun time, He treated every person we saw like they were his best friend, and His personality drew people to be around him. My eyes are bad and he used to ask jokingly, "Zach, can you see me?" I would say Ed nobody could miss you. It was a joke but real, if he was in the same room he brought fun, he brought acceptance, he brought belief in the people around him and the dreams that God had given them. If he was there you knew it because of who he was! Bison, thank you for being you and taking in an annoying, little, ginger kid under your wing as a brother. Though we mourn for now, we will rejoice with you one day! God Bless man!