died when he apparently jumped out of a building in downtown St. Louis in am apparent suicide.

A suicide investigation is reportedly underway in downtown St. Louis after well-known lawyer Charles “ Ed” Brown died when he apparently jumped out of a building in downtown St. Louis in am apparent suicide.

This is just awful news. Charles “Ed” Brown was one of the most recognizable people in St. Louis and I always enjoyed running into him. My thoughts are with his family, friends and coworkers. https://t.co/l2SFjpSaon

I’ve had the same experience. Losing a battle with insomnia and watching Ed Brown play the harmonica and going through family photo albums with his brother https://t.co/YhgDHLw9gh

He was a true pillar in the #STL community, and he will be sorely missed.

I’m shocked and devastated. You never really know what someone else is going through.

RIP Charles “Ed” Brown, besides being a part of our great pop culture history with ads and being “the one with the…

Tim Morris wrote

Knew Eddie from 1st grade through high school. He was a good guy. Smart, funny and well liked. He will be missed. One of the good guys

Donna Jean wrote

Oh! That’s is very shocking! ~ We all feel like we know him from his late nite infomercial tours. He seemed like a nice person.

Pam Reese wrote

You just never know the pain someone else is feeling. Rest in peace. Condolences to your family and friends.

Carol Stimac Ecker wrote

Oh no. I have watched their program and loved it. We were at the same places at the same time especially with concerts. I’m very saddened by this.

Eddie Yesongs wrote

Interesting stuff! I’m an out of state but lifelong Blues and Cardinals fan and only know him from cemmercials I’ve seen watching them. RIP

Jesse Ponder wrote

Feeling sad. I used to see him on his walks as I was driving to work. We’ll always have his billboards!

Tom Noerper wrote

Oh, this is sad?! I wonder about the “cause of death,” although it’s really none of my business…

Ol Russ wrote

Oh no that’s terrible, he was so cool, always calm , I am so sorry for his daughter and family, So Sad,

Rick Freeman wrote

He apparently jumped to his death! Not sure if deliberate or Foul play, but RIP

Robert Winkelmann wrote

One of the St. Louis commercial legends same as the old days with Mizerany, Slyman, Becky, Friedman and a slew of others. brown and crouppen