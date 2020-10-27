Ed Brown Attorney Death – Dead – Obituary : Brown and Brown St Louis Lawyer Jumps to Death.
JUST IN: Prominent St. Louis attorney Charles “Ed” Brown of Brown & Brown died Monday afternoon. In a statement, his firm says it is “shocked and devastated.” Police believe the 61-year-old died by suicide. pic.twitter.com/mgk0jexN6A
— Jacob Kuerth (@jacobkuerth) October 27, 2020
St. Louis attorney Charles “Ed” Brown was a principal partner at Brown and Brown after forming the law firm in 1993. He handled thousands of traffic tickets and criminal cases. The firm’s website says Ed was fluent in Russian and enjoyed sports.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
I’m shocked and devastated. You never really know what someone else is going through.
He was a true pillar in the #STL community, and he will be sorely missed.
St. Louis attorney Charles “Ed” Brown found dead https://t.co/lOYQx8GihG via @KMOV
— Makeba Giles | Faith Health & Home ✝️ (@faithhealthhome) October 27, 2020
I’ve had the same experience. Losing a battle with insomnia and watching Ed Brown play the harmonica and going through family photo albums with his brother https://t.co/YhgDHLw9gh
— Umar Lee (@UmarLeeIII) October 27, 2020
This is just awful news. Charles “Ed” Brown was one of the most recognizable people in St. Louis and I always enjoyed running into him. My thoughts are with his family, friends and coworkers. https://t.co/l2SFjpSaon
— Laura Hettiger (@LauraKHettiger) October 27, 2020
RIP Charles “Ed” Brown, besides being a part of our great pop culture history with ads and being “the one with the…
Posted by St. Louis Classic Rock Preservation Society on Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Tim Morris wrote
Knew Eddie from 1st grade through high school. He was a good guy. Smart, funny and well liked. He will be missed. One of the good guys
Donna Jean wrote
Oh! That’s is very shocking! ~ We all feel like we know him from his late nite infomercial tours. He seemed like a nice person.
Pam Reese wrote
You just never know the pain someone else is feeling. Rest in peace. Condolences to your family and friends.
Carol Stimac Ecker wrote
Oh no. I have watched their program and loved it. We were at the same places at the same time especially with concerts. I’m very saddened by this.
Eddie Yesongs wrote
Interesting stuff! I’m an out of state but lifelong Blues and Cardinals fan and only know him from cemmercials I’ve seen watching them. RIP
Jesse Ponder wrote
Feeling sad. I used to see him on his walks as I was driving to work. We’ll always have his billboards!
Tom Noerper wrote
Oh, this is sad?! I wonder about the “cause of death,” although it’s really none of my business…
Ol Russ wrote
Oh no that’s terrible, he was so cool, always calm , I am so sorry for his daughter and family, So Sad,
Rick Freeman wrote
He apparently jumped to his death! Not sure if deliberate or Foul play, but RIP
Robert Winkelmann wrote
One of the St. Louis commercial legends same as the old days with Mizerany, Slyman, Becky, Friedman and a slew of others. brown and crouppen
