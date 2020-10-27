Ed Brown Attorney Death – Dead – Obituary : Brown and Brown St Louis Lawyer Jumps to Death.

By | October 27, 2020
0 Comment

Prominent St. Louis attorney Charles “Ed” Brown of Brown & Brown died Monday afternoon. In a statement, his firm says it is “shocked and devastated.” Police believe the 61-year-old died by suicide, according to a statement posted online on October 26.  2020.

St. Louis attorney Charles “Ed” Brown was a principal partner at Brown and Brown after forming the law firm in 1993. He handled thousands of traffic tickets and criminal cases. The firm’s website says Ed was fluent in Russian and enjoyed sports.

Cause of Death.

A suicide investigation is reportedly underway in downtown St. Louis after well-known lawyer Charles “Ed” Brown died when he apparently jumped out of a building in downtown St. Louis in am apparent suicide. 

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

 

RIP Charles “Ed” Brown, besides being a part of our great pop culture history with ads and being “the one with the…

Posted by St. Louis Classic Rock Preservation Society on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Tim Morris wrote 
Knew Eddie from 1st grade through high school. He was a good guy. Smart, funny and well liked. He will be missed. One of the good guys

Donna Jean wrote 
Oh! That’s is very shocking! ~ We all feel like we know him from his late nite infomercial tours. He seemed like a nice person.

Pam Reese wrote 
You just never know the pain someone else is feeling. Rest in peace. Condolences to your family and friends.

Carol Stimac Ecker wrote 
Oh no. I have watched their program and loved it. We were at the same places at the same time especially with concerts. I’m very saddened by this.

Eddie Yesongs wrote 
Interesting stuff! I’m an out of state but lifelong Blues and Cardinals fan and only know him from cemmercials I’ve seen watching them. RIP

Jesse Ponder wrote 
Feeling sad. I used to see him on his walks as I was driving to work. We’ll always have his billboards!

Tom Noerper wrote 
Oh, this is sad?! I wonder about the “cause of death,” although it’s really none of my business…

Ol Russ wrote 
Oh no that’s terrible, he was so cool, always calm , I am so sorry for his daughter and family, So Sad,

Rick Freeman wrote 
He apparently jumped to his death! Not sure if deliberate or Foul play, but RIP

Robert Winkelmann wrote 
One of the St. Louis commercial legends same as the old days with Mizerany, Slyman, Becky, Friedman and a slew of others. brown and crouppen

