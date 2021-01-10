Ed Bruce Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ed Bruce, accomplished songwriter, artist, actor, and entrepreneur has Died .

Ed Bruce has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

County music lost a standard-bearer with the passing of Ed Bruce. Ed was an accomplished songwriter, artist, actor, and entrepreneur. Our thoughts are with Patsy, Trey, and his family. https://t.co/9NdkwnIfzH — NSAI (@NSAIofficial) January 10, 2021

