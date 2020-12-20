Ed Donaghy Death -Dead – Obituary : Buzzy Fitzhugh & “Big” Ed Donaghy of Lemon Party fame has Died .
Buzzy Fitzhugh & “Big” Ed Donaghy of Lemon Party fame has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Buzzy Fitzhugh & "Big" Ed Donaghy of Lemon Party fame. I guess God needed a couple of old noodle slurpers. They leave behind Ray Fudd. In lieu of flowers, please suck off your oldest neighbor. #COVIDsucks pic.twitter.com/Fqgt7c8xIq
— Michael Rainey (@mikerainey82) December 20, 2020
Michael Rainey @mikerainey82 It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Buzzy Fitzhugh & “Big” Ed Donaghy of Lemon Party fame. I guess God needed a couple of old noodle slurpers. They leave behind Ray Fudd. In lieu of flowers, please suck off your oldest neighbor. #COVIDsucks
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.