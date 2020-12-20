Ed Donaghy Death -Dead – Obituary : Buzzy Fitzhugh & “Big” Ed Donaghy of Lemon Party fame has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

Buzzy Fitzhugh & “Big” Ed Donaghy of Lemon Party fame has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Michael Rainey @mikerainey82 It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Buzzy Fitzhugh & “Big” Ed Donaghy of Lemon Party fame. I guess God needed a couple of old noodle slurpers. They leave behind Ray Fudd. In lieu of flowers, please suck off your oldest neighbor. #COVIDsucks

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

