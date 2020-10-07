Ed Feldman Death – Dead : Ed Feldman Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 7, 2020
0 Comment

Ed Feldman Death – Dead : Ed Feldman Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Ed Feldman has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Kevin Lima on Twitter: “The world has lost another great man. Ed Feldman, the producer of WITNESS, THE TRUMAN SHOW, 101 DALMATIANS and its sequel, which I directed, has passed away at 91. Thank you for entrusting me, a first-time live-action director, with one of your films.”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.