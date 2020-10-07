Ed Feldman Death – Dead : Ed Feldman Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Ed Feldman has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“Kevin Lima on Twitter: “The world has lost another great man. Ed Feldman, the producer of WITNESS, THE TRUMAN SHOW, 101 DALMATIANS and its sequel, which I directed, has passed away at 91. Thank you for entrusting me, a first-time live-action director, with one of your films.”
The world has lost another great man. Ed Feldman, the producer of WITNESS, THE TRUMAN SHOW, 101 DALMATIANS and its sequel, which I directed, has passed away at 91. Thank you for entrusting me, a first-time live-action director, with one of your films. #Disney pic.twitter.com/QFZBubqbrC
— Kevin Lima (@GoofyMovieDir) October 7, 2020
Tributes
